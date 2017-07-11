18

L’harmonie du G20 sans Trump

MEDELLIN – O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! (Ô amis, pas de ces accents !), s’est exclamé le baryton dans son interprétation enthousiasmante de la Neuvième Symphonie de Beethoven devant les dirigeants du G20 rassemblés à Hambourg vendredi soir dernier. Cette expression remuant l’âme, qui est la ligne d'ouverture de « l’Ode à la joie », l'appel de Beethoven à la fraternité universelle, était le message parfait pour les leaders mondiaux assis dans le balcon de la salle de concert. Le président du G20, la chancelière allemande Angela Merkel, a effectivement engrangé des progrès remarquables pour encourager l’assemblée à s’inscrire dans l’esprit de Beethoven.

Ce sommet du G20, bien sûr, était le premier depuis que Donald Trump soit devenu le président des USA. Les accents discordants du sommet, qui faisaient écho aux sections tumultueuses de la symphonie de Beethoven, ont tous émané des États-Unis. Trump n'a que faire des appels à l'amour fraternel. Il pratique le trafic des dissensions ethniques et religieuses, de l'hostilité envers les voisins (insistant à nouveau lors du sommet sur le fait que les Etats-Unis entendent construire un mur à la frontière mexicaine et que le Mexique devra payer pour cela), et des images manichéennes d'une civilisation occidentale qui risque de s’effondrer aux mains de l'islam radical, et non qui dispose de richesses et de prouesses technologiques inimaginables.

Bien que le chef ait dirigé l'orchestre dans un spectacle à couper le souffle, le vrai maestro de la soirée était Merkel. Quel coup de génie d’amener les dirigeants du G20 dans la spectaculaire nouvelle salle de concert Elbphilharmonie de Hambourg, elle-même un triomphe de vision architecturale, afin de les laisser s’inspirer de ce qui est peut-être la plus grande œuvre musicale de la culture universelle, avec son message d'harmonie du monde.

Le concert lui-même a offert des couches successives de sens. L'Allemagne de Beethoven est renée des cendres de l'Allemagne d'Hitler. L'Allemagne est aujourd'hui un pays admiré dans le monde entier, épris de paix, haïssant la guerre, démocratique, prospère, innovant et coopératif.

En même temps, le génie de Beethoven n’appartient pas seulement à son Allemagne natale, ni même à l'Occident, mais à toute l'humanité. Sa mise en musique de l’ode poétique de Schiller reflète les aspirations véritablement mondiales des Lumières. Certes, les Lumières étaient un phénomène européen; mais ses partisans étaient tout à fait conscients du monde entier et des dangers du particularisme et du chauvinisme. En Allemagne, le mouvement était imprégné de la vision de « paix perpétuelle » d'Emmanuel Kant, fondée sur « l’impératif catégorique » d'agir selon des maximes pouvant être transformées en loi universelle, au lieu de suivre des lubies personnelles et des intérêts étroits.

La logique « America First » de Trump est un affront éhonté à l'éthique kantienne et une menace pour la paix. Sa rupture avec le reste du monde sur l'accord climatique Paris est son acte le plus effrayant de pur intérêt jusqu'à présent. Son origine se situe dans le but de quelques entreprises américaines – dont les principales sont Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, et quelques autres – de maximiser les profits tirés de la fracturation hydraulique du gaz et du pétrole, du forage en eau profonde et la poursuite de l’exploitation du charbon, peu importe les conséquences climatiques.

Ces entreprises de combustibles fossiles ont financé les campagnes des représentants et sénateurs républicains qui ont appelé Trump à se retirer de l'accord de Paris. Celles-ci, ainsi que les politiciens républicains qui acceptent leurs émoluments, sont prêts à sacrifier le bien-être des compatriotes américains, y compris leurs propres familles, sans oublier le reste du monde et les générations futures. L’avidité über alles.

La question à l’entame du sommet du G20 était donc claire : d'autres pays suivraient-ils l’exemple irresponsable des Etats-Unis de mettre leur intérêt au-dessus du bien commun? Les rumeurs allaient bon train. Le New York Timesavait publié un lever de rideau suggérant que Trump pourrait réussir à convaincre la Russie, l’Arabie Saoudite, la Turquie, et même l’Indonésie de rejoindre une coalition d’états producteurs de pétrole pour affaiblir ou renverser l'accord de Paris.

Pour cette raison, l'avenir de la coopération mondiale était en jeu à Hambourg. Il a fallu de nombreuses années – d’un certain point de vue plausible, une génération entière depuis le Sommet de la Terre de Rio en 1992 – pour atteindre l'accord sur le climat de Paris, adopté à l'unanimité par les 193 Etats membres de l'ONU en décembre 2015. Le lobby pétrolier des États-Unis, flanqués de leurs larbins politiques, pouvaient-ils renvoyer le monde à la case départ ?

Merkel a une nouvelle fois prouvé être un rempart de raison et d’efficacité. Elle n'a pas paniqué, élevé la voix, ni exigé quoi que ce soit. Mais elle a indiqué clairement la position de l'Allemagne et de l'Europe. Suite à la réunion du G7 à la fin mai, elle avait déploré que l’Europe ne puisse plus compter entièrement sur les Etats-Unis. Dans les coulisses, elle et le corps diplomatique hautement professionnel de l’Allemagne ont mis les bouchées doubles pour obtenir un consensus – moins les USA – au G20.

Pendant que les dirigeants du G20 se rendaient au concert vendredi, leurs sherpas sont restés pour débattre du texte final. Est-ce que la Russie, l'Arabie Saoudite et d'autres allaient jouer le jeu de Trump ? Lorsque le communiqué est apparu, les diplomates et les militants du climat dans le monde ont poussé un soupir de soulagement. Tous les autres pays du G20 avaient résisté au stratagème des États-Unis. Le communiqué était simple, précis et rassurant à propos du changement climatique : « Les dirigeants des autres membres du G20 déclarent que l'Accord de Paris est irréversible.... Nous réaffirmons notre ferme engagement envers l'Accord de Paris, et de progresser rapidement vers sa pleine mise en œuvre... »

Le communiqué contenait malgré tout un paragraphe de double langage à la Trump. Les Etats-Unis ont affirmé « leur ferme attachement à une approche qui réduit les émissions, tout en soutenant la croissance économique et l'amélioration des besoins en matière de sécurité énergétique », et « travaillerait en étroite collaboration avec les autres pays pour les aider à accéder et à utiliser des combustibles fossiles plus propres et plus efficaces et aider à déployer les énergies renouvelables et d’autres sources d'énergie propre. » Comme un adolescent pourrait dire: « c’est cela, oui ».

Sur plusieurs autres questions mondiales, un consensus complet a été atteint. Le G20 a réaffirmé que « le commerce international et l'investissement sont des moteurs importants de la croissance de la productivité, l'innovation, la création d'emplois et le développement. » Tous les dirigeants du G20 ont réengagés leurs pays à mettre en œuvre une couverture maladie universelle (un autre message clair à Trump, le chef de la majorité au Sénat Mitch McConnell et le président de la Chambre Paul Ryan), et à renforcer les systèmes de santé. Ils ont réitéré leur engagement envers le développement durable et les objectifs du développement durable des Nations Unies.

A la fin du concert, les dirigeants du G20 et le reste du théâtre se sont levés pour une longue standing ovation. Le rappel appartenait véritablement à Beethoven, Kant et Merkel.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont