Harmonie G20 bez Trumpa

MEDELLÍN – O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! (Ó přátelé, ne tyto tóny!), provolal baryton ve strhujícím provedení Beethovenovy Deváté symfonie před lídry skupiny G20 minulý pátek večer v Hamburku. Tato jímavá slova, úvodní verš „Ódy na radost,“ Beethovenovy výzvy k všeobecnému bratrství, byla dokonalým vzkazem světovým lídrům na balkoně koncertního sálu. Předsedkyně G20, německá kancléřka Angela Merkelová, při šíření Beethovenova ducha dosáhla pozoruhodného pokroku.

Tento summit G20 byl samozřejmě první, jehož se zúčastnil Donald Trump jako prezident USA. Disharmonické tóny, které jako ozvěnou zaznívaly v bouřlivých částech Beethovenovy symfonie, vycházely na summitu pouze od USA. Na výzvy k bratrské lásce Trumpa neužije. Kšeftuje s etnickými a náboženskými rozkoly, nepřátelstvím vůči sousedům (na summitu opět trval na tom, že USA na mexické hranici postaví zeď a že ji zaplatí Mexiko) a manichejskými představami o západní civilizaci, již charakterizuje spíš ohrožení rozpadem v rukou radikálního islámu než rozmach nepředstavitelného bohatství a technické zdatnosti.

Orchestr během úchvatného vystoupení vedl dirigent, leč skutečným maestrem večera byla Merkelová. Jak geniálním tahem bylo pozvat přední představitele G20 do nového velkolepého koncertního sálu Labské filharmonie v Hamburku, která je sama o sobě triumfem architektonické vize, aby se inspirovali snad největším hudebním dílem celosvětové kultury a jeho poselstvím o světové harmonii.

Samotný koncert nabídl co do významu vrstvu za vrstvou. Z popela Hitlerova Německa znovu povstalo Německo Beethovenovo. Německo je dnes globálně obdivovanou, demokratickou, prosperující, inovativní a kooperativní zemí, která miluje mír a má odpor k válce.

Beethovenův génius zároveň patří nejen jeho rodnému Německu, ba dokonce nejen Západu, ale celému lidstvu. Jeho instrumentace Schillerovy poetické ódy odráží opravdu globální aspirace osvícenství. Ano, osvícenství bylo evropským fenoménem, ale bylo si plně vědomo celého světa a hrozeb partikularismu a šovinismu. V Německu bylo spjato s vizí Immanuela Kanta o „věčném míru,“ zakotvenou v „kategorickému imperativu“ jednat podle zásad, jež lze učinit zákonem pro všechny, nikoliv podle osobních rozmarů a vlastních úzkých zájmů.

Trumpova „Amerika na prvním místě“ je nestoudnou urážkou Kantovy etiky a ohrožením míru. Zatím nejmrazivějším projevem jeho nepokrytého sobectví je rozchod se zbytkem světa nad pařížskou klimatickou dohodou. Jeho původ leží v úsilí několika amerických firem – v čele s Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron a několika dalšími – maximalizovat zisky z frakování plynu a ropy, hlubokomořských vrtů a pokračující těžby a spotřeby uhlí, dopady na klima ať se jdou vycpat.

Tito producenti fosilních paliv financovali kampaně republikánských poslanců a senátorů, kteří vyzvali Trumpa, aby od pařížské dohody odstoupil. Jsou společně s republikánskými politiky, které si platí, připraveni obětovat prosperitu svých amerických spoluobčanů, dokonce i svých vlastních rodin, o zbytku světa a budoucích generacích ani nemluvě. Hamižnost über alles.

Otázka před summitem G20 byla proto jasná: nadřadí bezohledně vlastní zájmy společnému prospěchu po vzoru USA i další země? Vrabci cvrlikali ledacos. New York Timespřišly s forbínou naznačující, že by se Trumpovi mohlo podařit strhnout Rusko, Saúdskou Arábii, Turecko, a dokonce Indonésii do koalice petrostátů usilujících o oslabení či anulování pařížské dohody.

V Hamburku proto byla v sázce budoucnost globální spolupráce. Dospět k Pařížské dohodě o klimatu, v prosinci 2015 jednomyslně přijaté všemi 193 členskými státy OSN, trvalo mnoho let – podle jednoho věrohodného líčení celou generaci od Summitu Země v Riu roku 1992. Mohla americká ropná lobby se svými politickými lokaji v závěsu vrátit svět do bodu nula?

Merkelová se opět projevila jako bašta rozumu a efektivity. Nepanikařila, nezvyšovala hlas, nekladla si nároky. Dala však najevo, kde stojí ona, Německo a Evropa. Koncem května si po setkání G7 posteskla, že se už Evropa nemůže plně spoléhat na USA. V zákulisí společně s vysoce profesionálním německým diplomatickým sborem pracovala přesčas, aby na summit G20 zajistili konsenzus – bez Ameriky.

Když se lídři G20 v pátek vydali na koncert, jejich šerpové se zdrželi, aby ještě debatovali konečný text. Přistoupí Rusko, Saúdská Arábie a další na Trumpovu hru? Když se objevilo komuniké, diplomaté a klimatičtí aktivisté po celém světě vydechli úlevou. Lsti USA odolaly všechny ostatní země G20. Komuniké bylo jednoduché, přesné a u tématu změny klimatu uklidňující: „Lídři ostatních členů G20 uvádějí, že Pařížská dohoda je nezvratná… Potvrzujeme svou pevnou věrnost Pařížské dohodě a svižně směřujeme k její úplné realizaci…“

Komuniké obsahuje také odstavec Trumpova mlžení. USA potvrdily „svou pevnou věrnost přístupu, který snižuje emise a zároveň podporuje hospodářský růst a zlepšuje potřeby v oblasti energetické bezpečnosti,“ a hodlají „úzce spolupracovat s dalšími zeměmi, aby jim pomohly čistěji a účinněji získávat a využívat fosilní paliva a zavádět zdroje obnovitelné a jiné čisté energie“. „No jo no,“ řekl by snad teenager.

U několika jiných globálních témat bylo dosaženo plného konsenzu. G20 potvrdila, že „mezinárodní obchod a investice jsou důležité motory růstu produktivity, inovací, tvorby pracovních míst a rozvoje“. Všichni lídři G20 své země znovu zavázali ke všeobecnému zdravotnímu pojištění (další jasné poselství Trumpovi, předsedovi senátní většiny Mitchi McConnellovi a předsedovi sněmovny Paulu Ryanovi) a k posilování zdravotních soustav. Znovu vyjádřili věrnost udržitelnému rozvoji a Cílům udržitelného rozvoje OSN.

Když koncert skončil, lídři G20 a ostatní posluchači v sále se zvedli z křesel k dlouhotrvajícím ovacím ve stoje. Potlesk doopravdy patřil Beethovenovi, Kantovi a Merkelové.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč