G20峰会没有特朗普的和谐

麦德林——上周五晚在汉堡与会的G20领导人欣赏贝多芬第九交响曲激动人心的演出时，台上的男中音唱道O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! （哦朋友，不是这样的声音！）那句振聋发聩的话语，《欢乐颂》的开场白，贝多芬对世界大同的呼吁，是献给端坐在音乐厅阳台的全球领导者们最恰当的信息。G20峰会主席德国总理安格拉·默克尔在弘扬贝多芬精神方面实际取得了显著的进步。

当然，此次峰会是有美国总统唐纳德·特朗普与会的第一次。G20峰会上的不和谐音，呼应着贝多芬交响曲中风雨交加的部分，就完全来源于美国。特朗普不需要兄弟情谊。他兜售种族和宗教分裂、与邻国敌对（再次在汉堡峰会上强调美国将在美墨边界修建一堵隔离墙，并要求墨西哥为此出资），同时宣扬这样一幅摩尼教画面：即西方文明可能在极端伊斯兰教、而不是在难以想象的财富和技术进步之中陷入崩溃。

尽管指挥领导乐团奉献了一场令人叹为观止的演出，但当晚真正的大师却是默克尔。邀请G20领导人到汉堡新落成的壮观的易北爱乐厅是何等的天才之作，易北爱乐厅本身就是建筑视觉的杰作，世界文化也许最伟大的音乐作品就在这里上演，并且弘扬的是世界和平的主题。

音乐会本身具有多重重要含义。贝多芬时代的德国已经在希特勒时代德国的灰烬上重新崛起。今天的德国是受世界各国尊敬、热爱和平、痛恨战争、民主、繁荣、创新及合作的国度。

与此同时，贝多芬的天才不仅仅只属于他的祖国德国，他的天才是整个西方世界，乃至全人类的宝贵财富。他为席勒史诗般颂歌谱写的乐曲反应了启蒙运动真正的全球希望。没错，启蒙运动发端在欧洲；但却完全了解整个世界，深刻意识到特殊神宠论和沙文主义所带来的威胁。在德国，启蒙运动渗透着康德“永恒和平”的愿景，他要求根据可以成为普遍规律的箴言的“绝对规则”行事，而不是屈从于某个人的一时好恶和狭隘的自利原则。

特朗普的“美国优先”策略是对康德理论的肆意对抗，同时为世界和平带来威胁。他在巴黎气候协定问题上与世界其他国家分道扬镳是其迄今为止最赤裸裸的自利行为。其根源来自于几家美国企业——这些企业以柯赫工业公司、大陆资源公司、皮博迪能源公司、埃克森美孚公司，雪佛龙公司和其他几家公司为首——目的是最大限度的从石油天然气压裂、深海钻探和煤矿的持续开采及利用中攫取利润，而完全不顾由此造成的气候问题。

上述化石燃料企业资助了呼吁特朗普退出巴黎协定的共和党代表和参议员的竞选活动。他们和从他们那里领取薪酬的共和党政客准备牺牲美国同胞的福祉，甚至不惜牺牲他们自己的家庭，世界其他国家和子孙后代的利益就更是无足轻重。贪婪就是王道。

G20峰会之前的问题因此非常明确：其他国家是否会追随美国肆意任由自身利益践踏共同的事业？谣言在四处传播。纽约时报在峰会前的一则前瞻性报道认为特朗普有可能成功地将俄罗斯、沙特阿拉伯、土耳其乃至印度尼西亚拖入石油国家联盟，并藉此来削弱或者推翻巴黎协议。

因此，汉堡峰会将决定全球合作的未来。我们花了许多年——合理的估算是从1992年里约地球峰会以来经过了整整一代人的努力——才达成了巴黎气候协定，并在2015年12月获得了联合国所有193个成员国的一致通过。美国的石油游说势力再加上他们的政治走狗，能否完全抵消世界各国的努力？

事实再次证明，默克尔是理性和效率的防波堤。她没有惊慌失措、大声抗议，也没有要求任何东西。但她明确宣布了她本人、德国和欧洲的立场。5月下旬召开的G7会议后，她哀叹德国无法再完全依赖美国。在幕后，她和高度专业化的德国外交使团一道加班加点争取在没有美国参与的情况下在本次G20峰会上达成共识。

在G20领袖中午出席音乐会之时，他们的特别代表留下来继续商讨最终的协议文本。俄罗斯、沙特阿拉伯和其他国家是否会加入特朗普设定的棋局？公报发表时，世界各国的外交官和气候活动人士长长地松了一口气。其他所有G20成员国一致抵制美国的策略。公报言简意赅，在气候变化问题上能赢得人们的信任：“其他G20成员国的领袖声明巴黎协定的内容不可逆转...我们重申对巴黎协定的坚定承诺，并迅速朝着全面实施迈进...”。

公报确实包含一个特朗普巧言令色的段落。美国重申“坚决承诺降低排放，同时支持经济增长和改善能源安全需求，”并表示“会与其他国家密切合作，帮助他们获得并使用更清洁、更高效的化石能源和部署可再生及其他清洁能源。”借用十几岁孩子们的话讲，“他爱怎么说就怎么说。”

其他几个全球性问题同样完全达成了一致。G20重申“国际贸易和投资是生产率增长、创新、创造就业和发展的重要引擎。”所有G20领袖重申他们的国家将实行全民健康保险（再次向特朗普、参议院多数党领导人麦克·康奈尔和众议院议长保罗·瑞安传递了明确的信息），并强化医疗保健体系。他们重申支持可持续发展，并承诺完成联合国可持续发展目标规定的任务。

音乐会结束时，G20领袖和剧院里所有其他人员站起来长时间喝彩欢呼。这次完美的谢幕的确属于贝多芬、康德和默克尔。

翻译：Xu Binbin