G20峰会没有特朗普的和谐

麦德林——上周五晚在汉堡与会的G20领导人欣赏贝多芬第九交响曲激动人心的演出时，台上的男中音唱道O Freunde, nicht diese Töne! （哦朋友，不是这样的声音！）那句振聋发聩的话语，《欢乐颂》的开场白，贝多芬对世界大同的呼吁，是献给端坐在音乐厅阳台的全球领导者们最恰当的信息。G20峰会主席德国总理安格拉·默克尔在弘扬贝多芬精神方面实际取得了显著的进步。
当然，此次峰会是有美国总统唐纳德·特朗普与会的第一次。G20峰会上的不和谐音，呼应着贝多芬交响曲中风雨交加的部分，就完全来源于美国。特朗普不需要兄弟情谊。他兜售种族和宗教分裂、与邻国敌对（再次在汉堡峰会上强调美国将在美墨边界修建一堵隔离墙，并要求墨西哥为此出资），同时宣扬这样一幅摩尼教画面：即西方文明可能在极端伊斯兰教、而不是在难以想象的财富和技术进步之中陷入崩溃。
尽管指挥领导乐团奉献了一场令人叹为观止的演出，但当晚真正的大师却是默克尔。邀请G20领导人到汉堡新落成的壮观的易北爱乐厅是何等的天才之作，易北爱乐厅本身就是建筑视觉的杰作，世界文化也许最伟大的音乐作品就在这里上演，并且弘扬的是世界和平的主题。
音乐会本身具有多重重要含义。贝多芬时代的德国已经在希特勒时代德国的灰烬上重新崛起。今天的德国是受世界各国尊敬、热爱和平、痛恨战争、民主、繁荣、创新及合作的国度。
与此同时，贝多芬的天才不仅仅只属于他的祖国德国，他的天才是整个西方世界，乃至全人类的宝贵财富。他为席勒史诗般颂歌谱写的乐曲反应了启蒙运动真正的全球希望。没错，启蒙运动发端在欧洲；但却完全了解整个世界，深刻意识到特殊神宠论和沙文主义所带来的威胁。在德国，启蒙运动渗透着康德“永恒和平”的愿景，他要求根据可以成为普遍规律的箴言的“绝对规则”行事，而不是屈从于某个人的一时好恶和狭隘的自利原则。
特朗普的“美国优先”策略是对康德理论的肆意对抗，同时为世界和平带来威胁。他在巴黎气候协定问题上与世界其他国家分道扬镳是其迄今为止最赤裸裸的自利行为。其根源来自于几家美国企业——这些企业以柯赫工业公司、大陆资源公司、皮博迪能源公司、埃克森美孚公司，雪佛龙公司和其他几家公司为首——目的是最大限度的从石油天然气压裂、深海钻探和煤矿的持续开采及利用中攫取利润，而完全不顾由此造成的气候问题。
上述化石燃料企业资助了呼吁特朗普退出巴黎协定的共和党代表和参议员的竞选活动。他们和从他们那里领取薪酬的共和党政客准备牺牲美国同胞的福祉，甚至不惜牺牲他们自己的家庭，世界其他国家和子孙后代的利益就更是无足轻重。贪婪就是王道。
G20峰会之前的问题因此非常明确：其他国家是否会追随美国肆意任由自身利益践踏共同的事业？谣言在四处传播。纽约时报在峰会前的一则前瞻性报道认为特朗普有可能成功地将俄罗斯、沙特阿拉伯、土耳其乃至印度尼西亚拖入石油国家联盟，并藉此来削弱或者推翻巴黎协议。
因此，汉堡峰会将决定全球合作的未来。我们花了许多年——合理的估算是从1992年里约地球峰会以来经过了整整一代人的努力——才达成了巴黎气候协定，并在2015年12月获得了联合国所有193个成员国的一致通过。美国的石油游说势力再加上他们的政治走狗，能否完全抵消世界各国的努力？
事实再次证明，默克尔是理性和效率的防波堤。她没有惊慌失措、大声抗议，也没有要求任何东西。但她明确宣布了她本人、德国和欧洲的立场。5月下旬召开的G7会议后，她哀叹德国无法再完全依赖美国。在幕后，她和高度专业化的德国外交使团一道加班加点争取在没有美国参与的情况下在本次G20峰会上达成共识。
在G20领袖中午出席音乐会之时，他们的特别代表留下来继续商讨最终的协议文本。俄罗斯、沙特阿拉伯和其他国家是否会加入特朗普设定的棋局？公报发表时，世界各国的外交官和气候活动人士长长地松了一口气。其他所有G20成员国一致抵制美国的策略。公报言简意赅，在气候变化问题上能赢得人们的信任：“其他G20成员国的领袖声明巴黎协定的内容不可逆转...我们重申对巴黎协定的坚定承诺，并迅速朝着全面实施迈进...”。
公报确实包含一个特朗普巧言令色的段落。美国重申“坚决承诺降低排放，同时支持经济增长和改善能源安全需求，”并表示“会与其他国家密切合作，帮助他们获得并使用更清洁、更高效的化石能源和部署可再生及其他清洁能源。”借用十几岁孩子们的话讲，“他爱怎么说就怎么说。”
其他几个全球性问题同样完全达成了一致。G20重申“国际贸易和投资是生产率增长、创新、创造就业和发展的重要引擎。”所有G20领袖重申他们的国家将实行全民健康保险（再次向特朗普、参议院多数党领导人麦克·康奈尔和众议院议长保罗·瑞安传递了明确的信息），并强化医疗保健体系。他们重申支持可持续发展，并承诺完成联合国可持续发展目标规定的任务。
音乐会结束时，G20领袖和剧院里所有其他人员站起来长时间喝彩欢呼。这次完美的谢幕的确属于贝多芬、康德和默克尔。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE
Laudable as the German leadership initiatives in isolating Trump is, JS is perhaps being driven by Planet Earth needs.
Needs of the Planet arguably have enabled Great Powers to ascend higher orbits in pursuit of The Enlightenment.
An Enlightenment that achieves the greatest good for the largest sections of humanity.
In being apologetic for America, JS perhaps guilty of GLOBALISM par excellence.
German genius has often been the trigger for heights humanity never achieved.
German failure in 1794 in Virginia to become the Voice of America - was Serendipity.
222 years later, the contributions of Angela Merkel in securing gains for GLOBALISM is great.
Credit where credit is due - but to dismiss the Democratic choice that America has made.
Prematurely writing off the Democratic process - is not giving Credit where it is due.
Serendipity works in mysterious ways.
JS
Comment Commented Liz Connor
I agree Peter, although I also agree with Salvador. That's one reason why it is a sad article. Even such a minor agreement, with so little ultimate effect on AGW, is beyond the ken of Trump (and a few people posting comments here). But I'm comforted by this article, and of course by Schiller, Beethoven, Kant and Merkel.
I'm going to be quoting 'Greed uber alles' from now on - 'greed' as a single word doesn't have the pejorative force it once did. So thank you especially for that phrase, Jeffrey. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs has reason to laud Angela Merkel for hosting the G20 summit in Hamburg last week. The event was symbolic - both politically and culturally. The choice of the venue - Hamburg - had been questioned by critics, who said holding an international summit in an environment, that is known for its far-left, anti-establishment scene would only attract protesters like bugs attracted to light.
Unlike many remote venues in the past, Hamburg is a densely populated city, which had been ravaged by riots, lootings and chaos. Despite criticism Merkel defended her choice, not only was Hamburg her place of birth, but also due to its status as a wealthy port city and “beacon of free trade” She has confirmed that victims caught up in the protests will be compensated.
The choice of Beethoven's "soul-stirring phrase," the opening line of "Ode to Joy" for the G20 guests in the impressive Elbphilharmonie concert hall, that had cost €866 million to build, was another success. It was seen as a political piece of music - "Beethoven’s appeal to universal brotherhood" that Merkel sent to some world leaders. The "Ode to Joy" is a hymn to humanity, peace and international understanding. The author says, the "summit’s discordant tones, echoed in the stormy sections of Beethoven’s symphony, emanated entirely from the United States. But Trump has no use for appeals to brotherly love." He has no clue about the "Enlightenment" and Immanuel Kant’s vision of “perpetual peace.”
Instead of embracing a "universal culture" and appreciating the hymn's "message of world harmony," he fans the flames of "chauvinism" and "particularism." Trumps loves to sow discord and incites violence, dividing the country and pitting the Western civilisation against the Muslim world, withdrawing from internatonal treaties and abandoning America's allies across the globe.
Merkel "proved once again to be a bulwark of reason and efficiency" and she managed to salvage the Paris Climate Change agreement, by securing "consensus – minus America – at the G20."
That Trump ignored the irreversibility of the Paris agreement and the strong commitment of the other 19 world leaders, was because greedy Republicans have succumbed to the power of big money - "led by Koch Industries, Continental Resources, Peabody Energy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and a few others – to maximize profits from gas and oil fracking, deep-sea drilling, and continued coal mining and use, the climate consequences be dammed."
Congress Republicans are on the "payroll" of a few fossil-fuel companies, and rely on them to fund their campaigns. They urged Trump to ditch the Paris agreement, showing their preparedness "to sacrifice the wellbeing of fellow Americans, even their own families, not to mention the rest of the world and future generations."
Although on "other global issues a full consensus was reached," the author doesn't take on "international trade and investment" although he is critical of globalisation. Indeed these instruments "are important engines of growth productivity, innovation, job creation, and development.”
That the G20 "reaffirmed that..leaders recommitted their countries to universal health coverage" was a vindication of Obama's legacy - his Affordable Care Act. It is "(another clear message to Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan), and to strengthening health systems."
The concert ended with a "prolonged standing ovation." and the author was pleased that the "curtain call truly belonged to Beethoven, Kant, and Merkel." Trump was no doubt envious, because he suffers from inferiority complexes.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How exactly does Obama have the right to commit the US to an irreversible agreement without the advise and consent of the US Senate? And if Obama did have the right then so does Trump you people can't have it both ways. Bluntly allowing or implying that the president can make "Irreversible Agreements" without the advise and consent of the Senate is poor precedent at best. And you people can't figure out why so many of us feel democracy/republican government is DEAD. When the president you think is a saint can make irrevocable agreements by executive order while the president you people hate can't wipe his arse without you people taking him to court. I hate Trump but this pretty proves that the US is run not by law or custom or even by understood rules but by THE WHIMS of our so called Political elites!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
A little breathy for my taste, but does present the only benefit the planet may realize from the disaster of the Trump election -- that Europe and Germany in particular will begin to once again play a more assertive role in world affairs. No return to enlightenment ideas is likely in the U.S. for some time, so it is perhaps up to the eastern side of the Atlantic to keep the candle lit. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Trump is not beholden to the Koch brothers - they refused to fund his campaign, and he kicked one of them off his golf course. He is certainly not beholden to the Congressional Republicans who have fought his agenda kicking and screaming since before he was elected to office.
Sachs is searching for reasons for why Trump pulled us out of Paris, and looking at every reason but the actual one: aside from progressives and elites in America's large coastal cities, the American electorate did not want us in the Paris Agreement. In November, we voted in the candidate who would do our will instead of the elites', and our betters have been howling over it ever since.
To borrow a phrase from the other side of the political aisle, this is what democracy looks like. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hank - Don't worry. Seems Liz doesn't understand that Trump being elected is exactly what the US system is about. She would probably support HRC winning because of the popular vote (even though she didn't receive more than 50% herself) even though that is not how the US system is designed. Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
Hank I'm confused as to why you bother to read articles like this. If you think Trump's election is a beacon of democracy, I can only wonder what your definition of democracy is. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Actually, Donald Trump doesn't represent the American electorate, or even a majority portion of it. If the post-election analysis can be believed, in fact, Trump only represents the dumbest portion of the American electorate. People like yourself, in other words. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
Suggestion to the elites: here's how to get the majority of Americans on-board with the Paris Agreement:
- Convince us that CO2 causes global warming. Discard the "adjusted" data from NOAA and NASA and work with the actual data. Also explain why CO2 has trailed warming by 800-5000 years throughout the geological record, yet now we claim CO2 is the cause of warming rather than the effect of it it has been historically. Make an actual case, rather than holler religious rants about heretics and "deniers."
- Convince us that transferring wealth to China and India while they continue to pollute and we do not is a good idea. Wagging fingers at us and telling us we "have to" do it because of racism or colonialism is not enough. Actual arguments are required here.
I realize this is a departure from the Bernays-inspired mass control the elites have leveraged over the past century. But this is not the Baby Boomer generation anymore. Gen Xers, Millennials, and Generation Z have grown up awash in emotional appeals devoid of logic, and these do not work on many of us anymore. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
1) The USA already has a border fence. I suggest this author read up about immigration policies that Mexico applies to its southern neighbors.
2) Mexico has the obligation to enforce its border the same as we do. They are to blame in part for the mass migration of central American immigrants to the USA.
3) "Germany today is a globally admired, peace-loving, war-abhorring, democratic, prosperous, innovative, and cooperative country"
What a joke. I suggest you talk to Greece and the other PIG nations about their feelings towards Germany. Or how actual Germans feel about their government that lets in millions of Syrians (aka Afghans, North Africans, middle aged men posing as children, etc).
Germany has had issues integrating decade old Turkish immigrants, yet Merkel magically things fresh immigrants from war torn nations will happily integrate.
4) Kantian ethics? Oh lord.
Trump is the president of America. America first is what the people who voted and pay taxes want. Breaking with the Climate Accord? You mean the thing that Congress never signed off on?
I cannot wait to read the next deep and thoughtful article from people who have too many diplomas and not enough humility. Read more
Comment Commented SALVADOR RIOS
It is time for the community to realize that it has been totally unproductive and that if Paris is more of the same, something even more disruptive than Trump is required to force us to think about taking sustainable solutions.
My generation became interested in the route that took us to Paris (2015) from Stockholm (1972). Since then, despite the UN and the conferences, the temperature has risen by 1 Celsius - half of the limit Paris has imposed to avoid environmental disaster - and dozens of species have disappeared. Half of them may disappear in this century.
In 1972 I was 23. Now, at 68, my 45-year experience has taught me that the good will of diplomats and leaders has been totally unproductive. If Paris remains that, only goodwill, the environmental disaster will come and will fall on twice the population. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The Paris climate agreement was signed by the Obama administration and was an agreement BY THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION not a treaty voted on by the senate thus NOT FOREVER BINDING on the US. Obama did not have that right by US law or custom PERIOD. I don't like Trump I didn't vote for him but without advised to and consented to Senate the Paris accord was I catching toilet paper to a new administration. An executive agreement does not and cannot forever bind a new president IT IS NOT a Treaty. And while I may or may not think withdrawing was a good idea. I do believe agreeing to pay out billions of dollars for the world governments to was a act of stupidity. China and India surely don't need any more of our money they already have our jobs when is enough enough??? Since when is an executive agreement an irreversible agreement by One president binding his successors, and the nations citizens WITHOUT EVER being voted by their representatives ?????????? I make think the Paris agreement was or was not a good idea but it was a Very Very questionable precedent. In the US presidents CAN NOT make irreversible commitments without the advise and consent of the Senate. Or do people Trump should have the same right to bind the US to irreversible commitments as Obama apparently did????????????????????? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Now I know what it is like to drown in digital syrup Read more
Comment Commented Peter Burgess
Thank you Jeffrey Sachs ... a beautiful essay ... and incredibly sad. While the US has huge potential most of it has been wasted because of misplaced ideologies and weak K-12 education. It is a sad state of affairs that someone like Donald Trump could be elected as President of the United States, but no surprise. The G19 is moving on and accelerating. The USA and Washington political leadership is on the wrong track ... though other pieces of US leadership are pushing ahead in spite of a dysfunctional Washington. Again, thank you Jeffrey Sachs.
Peter Burgess http://truevaluemetrics.org Read more
Comment Commented Liz Connor
Comment Commented Karen Ericksen
you might have mentioned that 'ode to joy' is also the EU
anthem. Read more
Comment Commented Don Berks
"The curtain call truly belonged to Beethoven, Kant, and Merkel"
And Schiller too, presumably.... Read more
