انسجام المجموعة 20 دون ترامب

ميديلين - (أصدقائي لا لهذه الأصوات!)،هكذا صاح صوت المغني ذي النبرات الباريتونية وهو يؤدي سيمفونية بيتهوفن التاسعة أمام قادة المجموعة 20 في هامبورغ مساء الجمعة الماضي. كانت هذه العبارة المثيرة للروح، الخط الافتتاحي ل"نشيد الفرح" يحث فيه بيتهوفن على الأخوة بين الناس، وهي رسالة مثالية لقادة العالم وهم جلسون على شرفات قاعة الحفلات الموسيقية يستمعون للسمفونية. لقد أفلحت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل حقا في إرسال رسالة بيتهوفن إلى المجموعة .

وتعتبر قمة المجموعة 20 هذه الأولى التي يحضرها دونالد ترامب كرئيس للولايات المتحدة. فكانت النغمات المتناقضة في الأجزاء المعبرة على العاصفة في سيمفونية بيتهوفن، آتية بحق من الولايات المتحدة. فترامب لا يؤمن بنداءات الحب الأخوي، حيث يتاجر بالانقسام العرقي والديني وعداء الجيران (ويصر مرة أخرى في القمة على أن الولايات المتحدة ستبني جدارا على الحدود المكسيكية، وأن المكسيك ستدفع ثمنها)، ويعطي أيضا صورا مانيشانية لحضارة غربية معرضة للانهيار على يدي الإسلام المتطرف، وليس بسبب ذروة الثروة المذهلة والإفراط التكنولوجي.

وبالرغم أن أداء قائد الأوركسترا كان رائعا جدا، فإن المايسترو الحقيقي ذلك المساء كان ميركل. إنها حقا فكرة عبقرية أن تجلب قادة المجموعة 20 إلى قاعة حفل هامبورغ الجديدة المذهلة الواقعة في بهو إلبفيلهارموني، الذي يعد تحفة معمارية مدهشة ليستمعوا لأنغام مستوحاة ربما من أعظم عمل موسيقي للثقافة العالمية، وهي ترسل نداء للوئام العالمي.

إن الحفل نفسه عرض طبقات مختلفة من المعاني. فألمانيا بيتهوفن ولدت من جديد على أنقاض ألمانيا هتلر. وألمانيا اليوم بلد محترم عالميا، محب للسلام، معاد للحرب، وديمقراطي، ومزدهر، ومبتكر، وتعاوني.

وفي نفس الوقت ، فإن عبقرية بيتهوفن لا تنتمي فقط إلى موطنه ألمانيا، أو حتى إلى الغرب، بل إلى ��لبشرية جمعاء. ويعكس تسجيله قصيدة شيلرالشعرية الطموحات العالمية الحقيقية لعصر الأنوار. صحيح أن عصر الأنوار ظاهرة أوروبية؛ لكن الفكرة تعبر عن إدراك تام بأخطار التفرد والشوفينية في جميع أنحاء العالم. ففي ألمانيا، كان عصر الأنوار مشبعا برؤية إيمانويل كانط ل"السلام الدائم"، المبني عل وجوب العمل وفقا للثوابت التي يمكن وضعها في القانون العالمي، بدلا من النزوات الشخصية والمصالح الذاتية الضيقة.

إن فكرة ترامب "أمريكا أولا" تعد إهانة قاسية لأخلاقيات كانط وتهديدا للسلام. فابتعاده عن بقية العالم في اتفاق المناخ في باريس هو أكثر  أعماله المشخصة الأنانية والتي تنم عن حب الذات. ويكمن أصلها في هدف عدد قليل من الشركات الأمريكية - بقيادة كوش إندستريز، و كونتيننتال ريسورسز، و بيبودي إنيرجي، وإكسون موبيل، و شيفرون، وشركات أخرى - لتحقيق أقصى قدر من الأرباح من عمليات استخلاص الغاز والنفط وحفر أعماق البحار واستمرار استخراج واستخدام الفحم، وزيادة عواقب المناخ ضارة.

قامت شركات الوقود الأحفوري بتمويل حملات ممثلي الجمهوريين وأعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الذين دعوا ترامب للانسحاب من اتفاق باريس. إنهم، مع السياسيين الجمهوريين الذين يستفيدون منهم، مستعدون للتضحية بمصلحة الأمريكيين الآخرين وحتى أسرهم، ناهيك عن بقية العالم والأجيال المقبلة.

لقد كان السؤال في قمة المجموعة 20 واضحا: هل ستتبع بلدان أخرى الولايات المتحدة في وضع مصالحها الذاتية وعلى نحو متهور فوق الصالح العام؟ كانت الشائعات كثيرة للغاية. فصحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" أوردت مقالا تشير إلى أن ترامب قد ينجح في سحب روسيا والمملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا، وحتى إندونيسيا إلى تحالف بترولي لإضعاف أو إلغاء اتفاق باريس.

فمستقبل التعاون العالمي إذن معرض للخطر في هامبورغ. لقد استغرق التوصل إلى اتفاق باريس بشأن المناخ سنوات عديدة ولاسيما منذ قمة الأرض في ريو عام 1992 - الذي اعتمدته بالإجماع جميع الدول الأعضاء في الأمم المتحدة البالغ وعددها 193 دولة في ديسمبر/كانون الأول 2015، والسؤال اليوم هو: هل سيعود بنا ضغط النفط الأمريكي إلى المربع الأول مرة أخرى؟

لقد أثبتت ميركل مرة أخرى أنها حصن العقل والكفاءة. لم تفزع، أو ترفع صوتها، أو تطالب بأي شيء، لكنها أوضحت موقفها: عقب اجتماع المجموعة 7 في أواخر مايو/أيار، أعربت عن أسفها لكون أوروبا لم تعد قادرة على الاعتماد بشكل كامل على الولايات المتحدة. وفي هذه القمة وخلف الكواليس، عملت هي والسلك الدبلوماسي الألماني المحترف على تأمين التوافق في الآراء - دون أمريكا - في المجموعة 20.

وبعد توجه قادة المجموعة 20 إلى الحفل يوم الجمعة، بقي الشرباس خلفهم لمناقشة النص النهائي. هل تلعب روسيا والمملكة العربية السعودية وغيرهم لعبة ترامب؟ عندما ظهر البيان، شعر الدبلوماسيون والناشطون المناخيون في جميع أنحاء العالم بالارتياح. وقد قاومت جميع بلدان المجموعة 20 الأخرى حيلة الولايات المتحدة. وكان البيان بسيطا ودقيقا ومطمئنا بشأن تغير المناخ. وجاء فيه: " زعماء الدول الأعضاء في المجموعة 20 الأخرى إن اتفاق باريس لا رجعة فيه ... ونؤكد مجددا التزامنا القوي باتفاق باريس، والتحرك بسرعة نحو تنفيذه الكامل ..."

ويتضمن البلاغ فقرة ترامب الخادعة. إذ أكدت الولايات المتحدة "التزامها القوي بنهج تخفيض الانبعاثات مع دعم النمو الاقتصادي وتحسين احتياجات أمن الطاقة" وستعمل "عن كثب مع البلدان الأخرى لمساعدتها في الحصول على الوقود الأحفوري واستخدامه بشكل أكثر نظافة وكفاءة ومساعدة نشر مصادر الطاقة المتجددة وغيرها من مصادر الطاقة النظيفة". وكما يقول المراهق،"أي شيء".

وفي العديد من القضايا العالمية الأخرى، تم التوصل إلى توافق كامل في الآراء. وأكدت المجموعة 20 على أن "التجارة والاستثمار الدوليين هما محركان مهمان لإنتاجية النمو والابتكار وخلق فرص العمل والتنمية". وقد جدد جميع قادة المجموعة 20 التزام بلدانهم بالتغطية الصحية الشاملة (رسالة واضحة أخرى إلى ترامب، وإلى زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ ميتش ماكونيل، والمتحدث الرسمي بول رايان)، وتعزيز النظم الصحية. وأكدوا مجددا التزامهم بالتنمية المستدامة وأهداف الأمم المتحدة للتنمية المستدامة.

عندما انتهى الحفل، وقف قادة المجموعة 20 والحاضرون لوقت طويل مستمتعين بالتصفيق الاحتفائي وكان الانتصار حقا لبيتهوفن وكانط وميركل.