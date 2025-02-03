Does Globalization Have a Future?
While "globalization" typically conjures images of long-distance trade and migration, the concept also encompasses health, the climate, and other forms of international interdependence. The perverse irony is that an anti-globalist America may end up limiting the beneficial forms while amplifying the harmful ones.
CAMBRIDGE – As wildfires raged through Los Angeles in January, the infamous American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they were “part of a larger globalist plot to wage economic warfare & deindustrialize the [United] States.”