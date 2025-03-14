Why Frugal AI Alone Won’t Fix AI’s Energy Problem

To curb AI’s rising energy consumption, the industry is promoting the concept of frugal AI, encouraging businesses and individuals to use AI models more selectively. But focusing solely on end users is misguided, given that the primary drivers of AI’s energy demand are suppliers.
