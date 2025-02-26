Europe’s Independence Day
Incoming Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz is an unlikely candidate to lead a decisive break with the United States. But an erstwhile über-Atlanticist and fiscal conservative might be the only German politician who can credibly bury the country's economically disastrous "debt brake" and pave the way for a truly independent Europe.
LONDON – Could February 23, 2025, become known as Europe’s Independence Day? It might as well be if the winner of Germany’s election, Friedrich Merz, has his way.