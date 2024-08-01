High Labor Turnover Fuels Inequality in Latin America
While job changes can provide short-term benefits, particularly to younger people, workers who frequently switch roles tend to experience slower average wage growth over time. This may impede economic growth in Latin American countries, where a significant portion of the population works in precarious informal jobs.
RIO DE JANEIRO – Despite robust labor regulations, Latin American countries have exceptionally high turnover rates. Roughly 24-44% of workers in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru quit each year, and 30-50% of them exit the workforce.