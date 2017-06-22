Hank Bones JUN 24, 2017

When 57% abstain from the vote, the canary in the coal mine has begun to scream. If the people lose faith that voting can bring about the change they want, they will tear down their governments and replace them with new institutions to better carry out the people's will.



If the government torn down was a liberal democracy, we can presume that whatever it is replaced with will not be a liberal democracy. This is the most disruptive possible outcome of the phenomenon Lévy warns of here, more so even than populist ideologues, who may be disruptive, but often will look to work within the existing system. Read more