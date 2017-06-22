9

再造法国人民

巴黎—“……已经完成”，这些年我听了无数音乐，这句话对我来说是巴赫的《圣约翰受难曲》中最引人入胜的几个字。

哀伤的女高音吟唱着大提琴演奏的挽歌，在歌曲和静默之间徘徊，恍然间，记忆在星期一早晨回到了我身上。这是法国议会竞选第二轮结束后的那天。当然，已经完成的，是总统马克龙在国民大会中赢得多数的计划。

但是，不管我们喜不喜欢，事情没有那么简单。另一项被完成的事情，是创纪录的弃权率：57%的法国选民唾弃了罕有又宝贵的投票权，这项由几百年前信奉自由、理性和启蒙的人们发明的特权。

不可避免地，我们会听到一些风言风语，说什么选民因为这一年法国政治基本格局的变迁及其传统参照点的模糊而心疲力竭。我们被告知，法兰西民族的内在智慧（inner wisdom）早已知道结果，只是心照不宣地避免赢得太过分。“背锅”的是天气、桥梁、媒体、被拒绝的领导人的苦涩，以及总统的候选人大军中的新面孔所代表的未知量（unknown quantities）。

但我不相信这些坊间流传的反应会维持多久。在数百万弃权者的振聋发聩的沉默（deafening silence）中，我听到的是胜利的号角中永远都存在的不和谐的音符。一开始，你不知道这只是一个错误的音符，是某个掉落下来、在最终静止之前的短暂翻滚时发出的声音，还是一个真正的错误，一个刺耳的干扰，一场真正危机的前兆。

而我们也不能排除，星期天最突出的统计数字（57%！）不仅仅意味着行将就木的昨天的政治机器（它们明天可能再度崛起的民粹主义政党）最后的苟延残喘。它也有可能反映了一个渎职、唾弃和散播的过程；这个过程的影响超越了选票，触及到法国人把握自我的概念，这个概念突然间变得飘忽不定了。

霍布斯（Hobbes）警告我们，“人民”永远是人造的。考虑到人类来自自身欲望和激情的反社会社会性（unsociable sociability），他们中间所兴起的过程既无耻，又脆弱。

而在现实世界中，社会契约以及它的制度和程序、它的自由、代表和调和的模式，以及（尤其是）它的选票，才是“人民”的高贵发明背后的基础，也是解释组成人民的人偶尔也会刀枪相向的原因。在法国的“弃权星期天”后，我禁不住疑惑我们听到的声音是不是这个宏伟而微妙的机器要停止转动的迹象。

我也感到疑惑，我们是不是在接近一个分裂过程的终点，现在，整个过程可能将“人民”的弃权不可逆转地演变为一场海外奇谈（fiction），让你几乎无法想象（更不用说面对了），更无法相信。我疑惑，成为人民的满足感——由欧洲人和美国��发明，由1790年7月14日法国统一的缔造者重新发明，受到法国历史学家和诗人米什莱（Michelet）的欢呼雀跃的人民——是否正在变成昨天的事。

这让我们需要在两个立场中间做出选择。我们可以调整自己，适应这一反现实（irreality）和马克龙安排的新代表，表现出超然的平静和置身事外，以示他们是在利维坦睡着的时候选举出来的。或者，我们可以依靠Facebook和Twitter，通过技术手段形成对瞬时公投（instant referenda）的实时反应，重建曾经被称为人民的意志和主权的表象。

但也有其他办法：在没有问题和选择、没有审议乃至思考的答案的前景中寻找一条最终只能带来不人道的道路——因为紧迫性可能在任何时候“劫持”感觉本身在不断凋零的的民族。果真如此的话，我们可以用智识、理性和勇气捆绑住我们自己；大举回归政治领域；并在启蒙运动遗产的启发下，改写今天的代议制民主定律。作为一种制度，代议制仍然——并在相当长的时间里一直是——无与伦比的。

我们必须实现破镜重圆。我们必须让四分五裂的社会生生命力不断流失的伤口愈合。简言之，我们人民必须在脚下的世界沉闷地燃烧和颤抖的情况下再造（refound）我们自己。这就是马克龙和他的议会多数必须在法国实现的真正的革命。

任务是艰巨的、历史性的、说到底是元政治的（meta-political）。没有一个人，或一小撮人，或甚至压倒性多数，能够实现他。需要的是法兰西共和国的共同过的 意愿——不仅仅是个人或集体的意愿，而是真正的共同的意愿。然后，就像巴赫的《圣约翰受难曲》一样，“已经完成”的悲叹之后是复兴（Resurrection）的弦音，再一次，我们可能在法国政坛发现法国历史的轨迹——以及法国未来的道路。