Reinventing the French People

PARIS – “It is accomplished…” In the years when I listened to music nonstop, the passage marked by those words was for me one of the most intriguing in Bach’s St. John Passion.
In a plaintive soprano accompanied by a cello’s lament, lingering between song and silence, the memory came back to me on Monday morning, the day after the second round of France’s parliamentary election. The event that has been accomplished, of course, is President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to obtain a majority in the National Assembly.
But, whether we like it or not, there is more to the event than that. Another accomplishment was the record-high abstention rate: 57% of French voters disdained the rare and precious privilege of voting, a privilege invented several centuries ago by men who believed in deliberation, reason, and enlightenment.
Inevitably, we will hear commentary about an electorate exhausted from a dramatic year in which France’s political foundations shifted and its traditional points of reference were obscured. We will be told about the inner wisdom of a nation that already knew the outcome and wished, without saying so, to avoid the appearance of an excessive victory. Blame will be placed on the weather, the bridges, the media, the bitterness of spurned leaders, and the unknown quantities represented by the new faces of the president’s army of candidates.
But I do not believe that these anecdotal responses will hold up for long. I cannot avoid hearing, in the deafening silence of the millions who abstained, the dissonant note one always detects in victorious fanfares. One never knows, at first, whether it is just a false note, the sound of things falling and continuing to roll briefly before finally coming to a stop, or a real clunker, a more jarring interruption, the herald of a real crisis.
And we cannot rule out that Sunday’s most salient statistic (that 57%!) signifies not only the last gasp of the supine corpses that had been yesterday’s political apparatus (and that may rise again to become tomorrow’s populist parties). It could also reflect a process of dereliction, desertion, and dispersal; one that affects, beyond the vote, the idea that the French hold of themselves, an idea that suddenly appears phantasmagoric.
Hobbes warned us. “The people” is always an artifact. Given the unsociable sociability of human beings, driven by their appetites and passions, the process by which it is fashioned is both brazen and fragile.
And, in the real world, it is the social contract, with its institutions and procedures, its modes of deliberation, delegation, and mediation, and, in particular, its votes, that stands behind the noble invention of a “people” and accounts for the fact that those who comprise it occasionally take a break from tearing each other limb from limb. I cannot help but wonder, in the aftermath of France’s “Abstention Sunday,” whether the sound we hear is not the seizing up of this splendid, subtle machine.
I wonder, too, if we are not nearing the end of a process of dissolution that now threatens to turn the abstraction of “the people” irreversibly into a fiction, one nearly impossible to imagine (let alone put a face to) and even more difficult to believe. I wonder if the satisfaction of being a people – as invented by the first Europeans and Americans, reinvented by the French celebrants of national unity on July 14, 1790, and celebrated by the French historian and poet Michelet – is not becoming a thing of the past.
That would seem to leave us to choose between two stances. We can accommodate ourselves to this irreality and Macron’s newly installed representatives, so preternaturally smooth and remote as to suggest that they might have been elected while Leviathan was sleeping. Or we can rely on Facebook and Twitter to restore a semblance of will and sovereignty to what used to be called the people, by technical means that enable real-time responses to instant referenda.
But there is another alternative: to detect in the prospect of answers without questions and choices, without deliberation or even thought, a path that will lead eventually only to more inhumanity, owing to the urges that may at any moment take hold of a people that senses itself withering away. In that case, we could gird ourselves with intelligence, reason, and courage; return in force to the political arena; and, inspired by the Enlightenment’s legacy, recast in today’s language the theorems of representative democracy, a political system that remains (and will long remain) without peer.
We must reassemble what is falling apart and drifting away like icebergs. We must close the wound from which flows the lifeblood of a fragmented society. In short, we the people must refound ourselves on the rubble of a smoldering world that trembles beneath our feet. Such is the true revolution toward which Macron and his parliamentary majority will have to work in France.
The task is immense, historic, and ultimately meta-political. No single individual, nor several, nor even an overwhelming majority can accomplish it. What will be needed is the general will – no longer just individual or collective, but truly general – of the Republic of France. And then, as in Bach’s St. John Passion, in which the lamentation that “It is accomplished” is followed by strings of Resurrection, it will become possible once again to discern in France’s politics the traces of French history – and the path to France’s future.
Steve Hurst
jagjeet
👉
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F1BxwckclI Read more
David Abuchar
I had not read anything so incoherent in a long time. France is giving the world an example of collective decision making. Radical, clear and reiterative. Whether it will work or not, it's a different question, but if this is not an example of "a people's" decision, I don't know what is...
Read more
Steve Hurst
Hank
B-H regards Macron as a saviour. The reality is Macron was a default vote because the French voters had lost faith in the mainstream offering and were left with Le Pen who talked negatively or of holding their nose and voting Macron. There was nobodyelse
Hank Bones
When 57% abstain from the vote, the canary in the coal mine has begun to scream. If the people lose faith that voting can bring about the change they want, they will tear down their governments and replace them with new institutions to better carry out the people's will.
If the government torn down was a liberal democracy, we can presume that whatever it is replaced with will not be a liberal democracy. This is the most disruptive possible outcome of the phenomenon Lévy warns of here, more so even than populist ideologues, who may be disruptive, but often will look to work within the existing system.
Steve Hurst
David
Yeah I can hear a moon dog howling whenever B-H hits the keyboard
Liz Connor
Well, I've never relied on Twitter and I deleted my facebook account a month or so ago, when the thought of a 32 year old US nerd-boy making decisions for the world finally became too much for me.
So that option's out for me. But I'm afraid we might have gone beyond the point where spiritual renewal is possible.
But then I'm not French. In Australia, where we have compulsory voting, there doesn't seem to be any glimmer of spirituality in our politics. Ultra-conservative religiosity? Yes - including a complete lack of compassion and a denial of AGW. But a meta-political awareness? Never!
Steve Hurst
The Macron thing is going well isnt it.What is it a week and 3 MPs have jumped ship or been made to walk the plank
jagjeet sinha
VICHY-WASHY ALREADY.
: ) : ) : ) Read more
Betsy Whitfill
What ails the French ails humanity. The treatment is spiritual renewal with its realization of the essential and subjective Oneness of humanity. That realization, with its implications, will supplant the desperate desire to revitalize old and outworn "isms" and systems. It will bring about that unity in diversity that will fire the human heart and rebuild the world. See Share-International.org.
