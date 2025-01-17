School Meals Provide Food for Thought - and Fuel for Development
Instead of fretting over the lack of progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, we should focus on enacting practical policies that can make a difference. School-nutrition programs in the poorest countries would reduce levels of hunger and poverty, keep more children in the classroom, and lead to better learning outcomes.
EDINBURGH – When governments adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, they pledged to eliminate hunger and poverty. But today, as the SDGs’ 2030 deadline approaches, a gulf separates their initial ambition and the reality on the ground. The 2020s are shaping up to be a lost decade for development – and the world’s most vulnerable children are bearing the brunt of this slowdown.