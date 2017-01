«Зомби-апокалипсис» на Западе?

Curtis Carpenter JAN 23, 2017

Legitimizing President Putin because he is a defender of Christendom seems somewhat medieval, but better than legitimizing him because one wants to build a hotel in Moscow, or because one imagines that he once looked into Putin's eyes and saw his soul.



It may very well be that as France goes this year, so goes the future of the idea of "The West." So perhaps a turn to the medieval is in fact in tune with the zeitgeist. Read more