„Zombie“-Apokalypse im Westen?

Mark St. Angelo JAN 23, 2017

Because it is hard to admit one's own failings, there is a strong emotional appeal to blaming cultural changes, rather than one's own lack of education or marketable skills, for one's lack of economic success and/or a perceived loss of one's stature in society. In addition, for those who are religious there is a strong emotional appeal to blaming some or all of the ills that a country is facing on cultural changes that are inconsistent with one's religion.



In the US, I think Donald Trump realized (even if only on a subconscious level) that emotional appeal and capitalized on it, while Clinton and the Democratic Party in general either ignored that emotional appeal or denigrated those who reacted emotionally to what they perceived as the loss of their culture and their place in society.



Based on this article, I think it appears that Fillon also recognizes that emotional reaction and is willing to use it to his advantage in the upcoming election,. Because I think more people act based on their emotions rather than on logical thought, it appears to me that Fillon is poised to become the next President of France. Read more