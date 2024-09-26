Making Europe Weak Again
If France and Germany falter because they cannot form stable governments around the political center, the European Union is almost certain to stagnate and become paralyzed. The far right's electoral gains threaten not just European democracy, but also its sovereignty and future prosperity.
BERLIN – After November 5, the world will know whether Americans have turned away from global leadership or decided to maintain it, along with their country’s commitment to longstanding alliances such as NATO. These are the stark alternatives represented by the isolationist Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, respectively.