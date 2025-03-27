How the World Can Keep Trump 2.0 in Check

Much of the world is watching anxiously as US President Donald Trump attempts to deconstruct what remains of the post-1945 international order. But far from being impotent, foreign governments, businesses, and civil-society groups can take five steps to constrain the administration’s radical agenda.
WASHINGTON, DC – US President Donald Trump has shown a callous disregard for the checks and balances that have long protected American democracy. As the self-described “king” makes a momentous power grab, much of the world watches anxiously, aware that his administration’s growing illegality and corruption is eroding not only the US Constitution but what remains of the post-1945 international order. A return to great-power spheres of interest looks increasingly likely.
