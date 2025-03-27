slaughter109_Chip SomodevillaGetty Images_trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
How the World Can Keep Trump 2.0 in Check

Much of the world is watching anxiously as US President Donald Trump attempts to deconstruct what remains of the post-1945 international order. But far from being impotent, foreign governments, businesses, and civil-society groups can take five steps to constrain the administration’s radical agenda.

WASHINGTON, DC – US President Donald Trump has shown a callous disregard for the checks and balances that have long protected American democracy. As the self-described “king” makes a momentous power grab, much of the world watches anxiously, aware that his administration’s growing illegality and corruption is eroding not only the US Constitution but what remains of the post-1945 international order. A return to great-power spheres of interest looks increasingly likely.

