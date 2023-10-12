The Global Hunger Crisis Must Not be Normalized

Our tolerance for inequitable food systems is growing, even in wealthy countries. There is still time to reverse course, but only if policymakers collaborate with civil-society organizations to support community-led food initiatives and to ensure that marginalized groups are included in decision-making at all levels.
BRIGHTON – From the 1960s until the mid-2010s, hunger was on the decline around the world. But, despite record food production, the trend is reversing, with around 828 million people affected by hunger globally in 2021 – an increase of 46 million from 2020 and 150 million from 2019.
The problem is not confined to low-income countries. Large numbers of people in wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil are unable to meet their basic nutritional needs. Our recent research suggests that inequitable food systems and widespread hunger could become the new normal.
In the UK, the world’s sixth-largest economy, roughly one in seven people experienced food poverty in September 2022, with more than 2,000 food banks operating across the country; there were fewer than 100 a decade or so ago.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account?
Log in
BRIGHTON – From the 1960s until the mid-2010s, hunger was on the decline around the world. But, despite record food production, the trend is reversing, with around 828 million people affected by hunger globally in 2021 – an increase of 46 million from 2020 and 150 million from 2019.
The problem is not confined to low-income countries. Large numbers of people in wealthier countries like the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil are unable to meet their basic nutritional needs. Our recent research suggests that inequitable food systems and widespread hunger could become the new normal.
In the UK, the world’s sixth-largest economy, roughly one in seven people experienced food poverty in September 2022, with more than 2,000 food banks operating across the country; there were fewer than 100 a decade or so ago.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account? Log in