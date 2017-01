من التحليل الاقتصادي إلى النمو الشامل

Jørn Naimak JAN 19, 2017

Americans should discuss more about which tax-system to use, rather than just more or less taxes. Berne Sanders mainly want to increase taxes just for people earning more than $464,851 USD/Year. The problem with this is that rich people might move to other countries if they need to pay more taxes. If however multiple large countries agree to raise taxes for the richest, they won't have so many places to move to.



I also think the income bracket ($18,451 –$74,900) which is supposed to pay 15% taxes in the American system, is too wide. Those who earn 18,451 USD/year are quite poor, while those that eartn 74,900 USD/year are rather rich. A good progressive tax system should maybe focus just as much on reducing taxes for the poor as on increasing taxes for the rich...