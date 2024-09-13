From the Year of Elections to the Year of Governance
The biggest election year in history has already led to significant political shifts around the world, underscoring the resilience of democratic systems. But to minimize the risk of political backsliding, newly elected reformist leaders must deliver on their promises to fight corruption and improve living standards.
WASHINGTON, DC – With half of the global population having already voted or preparing to do so in 2024, the “year of elections” has had a profound impact on democracies worldwide. Now, as the year enters its final quarter, it is becoming increasingly apparent that 2025 will be an equally transformative “year of governance.”