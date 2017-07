التقشف يموت في هدوء

Anthony DeAngelis JUL 18, 2017

1) Debt fueled govt spending is the same things as giving an alcoholic a drink in the morning. Makes things temporarily better, but long term, disastrous.



2) Peak Populism - LOL.



a) Le Pen is young and France is structurally deficient. Furthermore, if you think terrorism in Europe is going to abate, you are wrong.



b) As Debt/GDP increases, so will the need for increased taxes. This is not a situation that you can grow out of. Debt can be rolled forward, but eventually you'll see rates increase, which will increase interest expense, which will result in decreased spending on entitlements (I almost choked laughing) or increased taxes.



Populism has only begun and it is because Western governments have mismanaged and over regulated. Austerity is painful, but if an economy and nation cannot grow without govt spending it has serious issues.



But please, keep quantitatively easing, printing cash, increasing taxes and regulations. Nothing could ever go wrong with that plan.