Fintech Must Embrace Universal Inclusion

The first generation of financial technology disrupted traditional banking by facilitating access for the underbanked. The next wave of innovation must go further, embracing “universal inclusion” – the idea that everyone deserves access to financial tools that meet their needs – as a fundamental design principle.
WASHINGTON, DC – The world has made remarkable progress in advancing financial inclusion in recent years. In the decade beginning in 2011, the share of adults with access to financial services rose a whopping 50%, to more than three-quarters. But we still have a long way to go in creating a truly inclusive financial system. Beyond expanding access to financial products and services, we must ensure that these products and services work for all people, including the 1.2 billion people worldwide with disabilities.
WASHINGTON, DC – The world has made remarkable progress in advancing financial inclusion in recent years. In the decade beginning in 2011, the share of adults with access to financial services rose a whopping 50%, to more than three-quarters. But we still have a long way to go in creating a truly inclusive financial system. Beyond expanding access to financial products and services, we must ensure that these products and services work for all people, including the 1.2 billion people worldwide with disabilities.