The Case for Nordic and NATO Realism

Mr. Skidelsky,



The Finnish policy pre-February 24th 2022, where Finland was playing neutral in order to keep good economic relations with Russia, could be called strict realism. But when the reality changes, so does the policy based on realism. In February, Finns got a wake-up call -- reality hit us in the face. We felt it was time to clearly choose a side, and that decision wasn't hard.



As a Finn living in Norway and having a dual citizenship, I have to ask you: If Norway, which also shares a border with Russia, can be a NATO member, then why not Finland? Our two countries share everything apart from oil, gas and language (although Swedish, close cousin of Norwegian, is one of two official languages in Finland).



Yes, applying for NATO membership might be perceived as a hostile act by Putin. But that is, indeed, one of the reasons why I personally favoured it. Putin declared a war against our values. Instead of feeling helpless or even cowardly, I wanted to hit back. Lacking nuclear weapons, the best way, it felt to me, to give Putin the finger was to join NATO. (I did also donate a bunch of money to the armed forces of Ukraine.)



With all due respect (I liked your Keynes biography!), I think your problem is that you do not understand how the Finnish, and the Ukrainian, position is based on the will of the people to be free and not be bullied by their bigger, non-democratic neighbour. Finns showed their bravery in 1939-1940, and now the Ukrainians are doing the same. We should let them decide when they are ready to make peace with their abhorrent enemy. Strict realism might replace idealistic heroism at one point, but hopefully not too soon. Slava Ukraini!



(If you would like to better understand the Ukrainian willingness to fight, I can recommend a Netflix documentary from 2015 called "Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom". It was an eye-opener for me when I watched it in late February. It made it clear to me that they are willing to take some punches this time, too. Their spirit is not easily crushed.)