Finding a New French Majority

In an open letter to French citizens after the election’s second round, President Emmanuel Macron called for a “sincere and loyal dialogue” between political parties with the aim of building a “solid, necessarily plural majority.” For a new majority to be formed, however, several conditions must be met.
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron was first elected in 2017 on a promise to end the often-artificial divisions between left and right. France had become tired of theatrical posturing between adversaries who overplayed their differences during electoral campaigns, only to end up, once in power, governing in fairly similar ways. Macron’s brand of radical centrism was meant to end the grandstanding, draw on good ideas from both sides of the political spectrum, and govern accordingly. It intended to turn the opposition between left and right into a historical relic.
