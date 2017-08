تمويل التعليم للجميع

vivek iyer AUG 4, 2017

Oh dear. It was all so going well till the author started demanding a new Bretton Woods and a global wealth tax and giving the utterly worthless U.N a bigger role.



There is a fundamental problem with thinking of Education as an exogenous input which can be increased and distributed at will. Ultimately, either Education is endogenous or it is useless. It can't be, it oughtn't to be, homogeneous. Talk of equity is just hot air or virtue signalling of the most worthless sort. But, I suppose, it pays the bills. Read more