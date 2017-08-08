完成后危机时代的工作

John Brian Shannon AUG 10, 2017

Hi Jim,



I remember your papers during your time at Goldman Sachs and was very like-minded on your points, and I thought at the time (and still do) that your contribution in that regard was the best and most profound thing you did during your time there.



Whether people who ought to have known better listened, or not, is not your fault. (You rang the fire bell and no one responded)



The 3% of GDP budget deficit for the UK is acceptable, particularly if the economy grows as that growth will lower the debt-t0-GDP ratio automatically (obviously) and once a NAFTA-style agreement with the U.S. is signed, both the U.S. and UK economy should surge forward -- just like it did when the U.S., Canada, and Mexico signed the NAFTA agreement.



Of course, that can't happen until the UK gets its official divorce papers from the EU.



But if the U.S. and the UK want to stimulate their respective economy's, they should ensure that their bilateral trade deal is signed the very next day after EU-divorce day.



Both countries should increase their respective GDP and thereby lower their debt-to-GDP statistics. A 'Win-Win' situation.



PM Theresa May's plan to regulate share buybacks is a great idea, for starters, if it gets done.



Perhaps capping government deficits via legislation with teeth to a maximum of 4% of GDP will help to keep spending within reason.



High deficits aren't too problematic when the economy is growing at 4% annually (or better) but when growing at an anemic pace (less than 2.5% annually) all it takes is a recession to turn a speed bump into a solid concrete wall.



It was a pleasure to read your fine essay. Thank you for publicly posting at ProSyn.



As always, very best regards, JBS Read more