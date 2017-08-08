完成后危机时代的工作

伦敦——2017年8月9日是法国巴黎银行决定冻结22亿美元货币市场基金决策十周年纪念日。我们这些当时活跃在金融市场上的人还清楚地记得那次事件标志着大萧条后最严重的全球金融危机启动。
许多经济学家和金融观察家认为我们仍未能从那次危机及其背后势力所造成的后果中摆脱。这在一定程度上的确是真的。许多发达经济体仍在实行量化宽松等非常规货币政策，并且生产率和（经过通胀调整后的）实际工资增长似乎大都陷入停滞当中。
但正确看待上述进展的确非常重要。许多人，包括2008年11月的英国女王，仍在不断询问：“为什么没有人能预见这次危机？”事实上，许多金融观察家确曾警告美国的房屋价格上涨不可持续，尤其因为美国消费者国内个人储蓄的匮乏。
作为高盛时任首席经济学家，我曾在几年时间里撰写了三份不同的报告，表明美国经常账户赤字是不可持续的。不幸的是，绝大多数人对这些研究成果视而不见，而且公司外汇销售人员可能厌烦了向客户提交大致相同的报告。
2007年的某个时点，美国经常账户赤字据报占到国内生产总值的6-7%（之后的全年数据下修到5%左右）。上述数字高企反映了自20世纪90年代以来美国的贸易平衡稳步恶化。但由于没有显而易见的负面后果，自满情绪占据了主导地位，而美国继续花的比存的多。
此外，整个20世纪90年代中国忙于向世界其他国家出口低附加值产品，而不仅限于美国消费者。2007年，中国的经常账户盈余约为国内生产总值的10%——恰恰是与美国相反的镜像。美国存款过低，而中国却存款过高。
在某些观察家看来，这一巨大的国际收支失衡是危机爆发的源头。在崩溃之前的几年里，他们提出全球金融系统仅仅是在通过越来越聪明的方式回收盈余来完成自己的任务。当然，我们现在知道这项任务完成的相当糟糕。
这十年间发生了很大变化。2017年，中国的经常账户盈余占国内生产总值的1.5~2%，而美国赤字则最有可能占国内生产总值的2%——或者可能高达3%左右。这是世界两大经济体最明显的进步。
但过去十年来其他国家的经常账户失衡仍然日渐加剧。其中最主要的是德国，其外部盈余现在已经超过国内生产总值的8%。德国的经常账户状况表明存在严重的收支失衡，如果决策不善有可能导致新一次危机爆发。欧洲最不需要又一次突然间的逆转，就像我们在希腊债务危机高潮期间所看到的那样。
就英国而言，今年经常账户赤字将超过国内生产总值的3%，接近十年前的三倍左右。但这并不是说英国的贸易平衡严重恶化。相反，它反映出英国是一个重要金融中心，并且英国的投资回报比其他国家变化更多。
总而言之，今天的全球经济比十年前健康得多。许多人对危机以来实际全球GDP增长与过去十年相比表现不佳颇感失望。但2009年来——那也是经济衰退最糟糕的年份——全球经济平均增长率为3.3%，与20世纪80年代和90年代大致相同。
当然，这在很大程度上归功于中国，中国是十年来满足我增长预期的唯一一个金砖国家（巴西、俄罗斯、印度和中国）（尽管印度相差也不是太多）。2007年来，中国经济体量增长超过三倍，其国内生产总值从3.5万亿美元增长到约12万亿美元左右。结果是金砖经济体的经济总量现在约为18万亿美元，这一数字超过了欧盟，几乎和美国一样大。
再一次出现金融泡沫不可避免，因此，我们应当思考下一次泡沫可能在哪里发生。我认为不太可能直接从银行业出现，因为银行业现在的管制非常严格。最大的问题是不同行业的许多领先企业继续过度关注季报利润，因为这直接决定了管理人员的薪酬。
决策者应当认真审视这一过程中股票回购的作用。据信，在保守党2017年选举宣言中，英国首相特雷莎·梅公开宣布她的政府将会这样做。我们希望梅政���能够兑现承诺。这样做会象征性地打击后危机经济生活当中的潜在隐患。西方不需要更多经济上不合理的利润，而需要真正的投资和更高的生产率及工资增长。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I remember your papers during your time at Goldman Sachs and was very like-minded on your points, and I thought at the time (and still do) that your contribution in that regard was the best and most profound thing you did during your time there.
Whether people who ought to have known better listened, or not, is not your fault. (You rang the fire bell and no one responded)
The 3% of GDP budget deficit for the UK is acceptable, particularly if the economy grows as that growth will lower the debt-t0-GDP ratio automatically (obviously) and once a NAFTA-style agreement with the U.S. is signed, both the U.S. and UK economy should surge forward -- just like it did when the U.S., Canada, and Mexico signed the NAFTA agreement.
Of course, that can't happen until the UK gets its official divorce papers from the EU.
But if the U.S. and the UK want to stimulate their respective economy's, they should ensure that their bilateral trade deal is signed the very next day after EU-divorce day.
Both countries should increase their respective GDP and thereby lower their debt-to-GDP statistics. A 'Win-Win' situation.
PM Theresa May's plan to regulate share buybacks is a great idea, for starters, if it gets done.
Perhaps capping government deficits via legislation with teeth to a maximum of 4% of GDP will help to keep spending within reason.
High deficits aren't too problematic when the economy is growing at 4% annually (or better) but when growing at an anemic pace (less than 2.5% annually) all it takes is a recession to turn a speed bump into a solid concrete wall.
It was a pleasure to read your fine essay. Thank you for publicly posting at ProSyn.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The pretense this is some vaguely normal event is ridiculous -
as is the idea this can all be modelled away on some fine day. The gigantic hole dug is going to be about for generations.
Here are the figures for the UK, which I guess are not a million miles away from the US - which has needed to nominally double debt to get back to the baseline whilst inequality has grown
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-40869369 Read more
Comment Commented Craig Klomparens
Sympathetic to some of what the article says but, IMHO, it misses the point. It was a global financial crisis and not a "housing crisis." That many saw the housing bubble is true but besides the point. Most of them thought a "robust" financial system would easily weather the storm. They had conquered risk. Few saw that housing could lock up credit worldwide. The real problem was not housing. It was how these securities insinuated themselves into private-credit-money in global money markets. It was tons of leveraged, short term, runnable debt and a thicket of interconnected balance sheets (often hidden in accounting footnotes) worldwide. It was collateral that, for most purposes, had become "money." Collateral (which became suspect), used over and over again (rehypothecated,) to support a mind numbingly large daisy chain of private "money." This off-shore system collapsed and all the king's men can't put it back together again. This is not a housing crisis. Nor is it a traditional current account, macro issue. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Payments imbalances are a concern. They are more of a concern because the two economies with strong positive payments balances, China and Germany, have currencies which are not effectively allowing the financial pressures to be relieved. The Chinese manipulate their currency and the Germans hide behind an undervalued currency. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
So much has been swept under the carpet that it is a climb to get onto the carpet Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
