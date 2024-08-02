The Rule of Law Is Coming for Putin
The Council of Europe has been working with Ukraine to create a joint tribunal to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and his henchmen for crimes of aggression. But to end the impasse over head-of-state immunity, the parties must agree to let the tribunal decide on the matter.
EDINBURGH – The Council of Europe, often criticized for being overly cautious, is flexing its muscles. For months now, the Council has been working with Ukraine to create a joint tribunal to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime to justice for crimes of aggression in Ukraine.