Why the US Federal Reserve’s Options Are Limited

According to Steve Hanke, the Fed has been flying blind without looking at the Money-Supply altimeter on the dashboard of the plane.

Not only should the Fed look back on the Money Supply (say, measured by M2), she should also tell apart exogenous public Money Supply (liquidity) and endogenous private Money Supply (liquidity).

---

After the GFC, following the Fed's several rounds of QEs, the plane can still fly quite safely without causing real-economy inflation (virtual-economy asset-price inflation is of course unavoidable), because the US banking system, under stricter and stricter regulations from the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III, took time to fully recover from the GFC, and so the loose central bank liquidity can compensate for the tight private sector liquidity during that period of time, without causing either Japan-like recession or real-economy inflation.

---

But this time is really different.

The Fed's latest round of QE, again an overt monetary financing of the Federal Government's much-pumped-up deficit spending to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic, together with the full recovery of the credit creation power of the country's banking system at a time when the macroeconomy is no longer in a recession, have combined to push up significantly the reading in the MS altimeter of the plane.

Both the loose central bank liquidity and the loose private sector liquidity have now worked together to cause too much money to be chasing too few goods and services in the real economy, and so a persistent rise in the general price level known as real-economy inflation.

---

The Fed's current unwinding of all her previous rounds of QEs, through the QT and interest-rate-hiking cycle, will first pop the everything asset bubble in the virtual asset market economy, eliminating the positive wealth effect first, before taming the real-economy inflation monster.

The consecutive rounds of the Fed's non-trivial interest-rate hikes will turn the loose private sector liquidity to a tight one, reducing the GDP growth rate or even causing stagflation in the meantime.

Then the tightening public sector liquidity following the QT cycle will also catch up and help push the real-economy-inflation monster back into the cage.

Since the commercial banks have been strictly regulated after the GFC, a repeat of the post-GFC balance-sheet recession in the coming years is not likely, since the balance sheets of the banks, and that of many corporations and households, have still been relatively healthy.

---