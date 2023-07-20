For Whom Spain Polls

Spain’s general election on July 23 could pave the way for the formation of its first far-right government since the death of Franco. The emerging alliance between the conservative Popular Party and the hyper-nationalist, anti-immigration Vox will embolden extremist nativist movements throughout Europe.
EDINBURGH – Spain’s general election Sunday matters not just for the country’s future but also for the future of Europe.
A defeat for socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would likely propel the extreme right-wing Vox party from back street demagogues to parliamentary power, and if, as is widely expected, Vox and the Popular Party (PP) enter into a coalition government, it will mark the end of Spain’s long aversion to far-right politicians, which has endured since the death of Generalissimo Francisco Franco in 1975.
Should Vox become part of Spain’s government, its chilling, hyper-nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, anti-feminist, and anti-immigrant agenda would push Europe one step further into a right-wing abyss. The capitulation to Vox by Spanish center-right conservatives, who have traditionally rejected alliances with the far-right but are now desperate to return to power, would reverberate across the continent, particularly given that Spain recently assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union.
