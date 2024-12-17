China’s New Social Contract

Even if China overcomes its immediate economic challenges, annual double-digit growth is not coming back. This is not lost on President Xi Jinping, who has increasingly sought to shift the basis of the communist regime’s legitimacy from growth to security.
MADRID – Europe’s view of China has evolved rapidly in recent decades. What began as a broad lack of knowledge about the country gave way to curiosity about its history and culture. China’s economic rise further piqued Europeans’ interest, particularly after the country’s 2001 accession to the World Trade Organization. Over time, Europe became reliant on cheap Chinese goods, and China’s burgeoning market became increasingly lucrative, especially for German automakers.
