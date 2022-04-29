The Rich World’s Empty Climate Promises

Unfortunately the blame game can't just continue like it has right? Political systems within Africa need to open their own eyes to the facts. Promises are meaningless without accountable urban plans and accountable urban redevelopment plans. Unfortunately no one in Africa has been focused on accomplishing any of the necessary tasks within Africa to accomplish any real goals to in fact change anything at all. It is rather ironic. Unfortunately globally, it is just too easy to play the blame game and kill everything off. That is rather ironic 2. For all the monies that have supposedly been sent to African nations, just who got it, when, where, how and why. Perhaps some bored accountants can start printing out a whole bunch of budgets and annual statements by each town, and nation. Perhaps a lot of people need to focus on real accounting and real reporting rather than pretending and spreading empty narratives that only keep a person's attention for about 15 minutes, if you can handle all the interruptions for insane advertisements that convince everyone to send money where the money doesn't need to go, and never did anyway, anyhow.

Or maybe AI is aready doing a super bang-up job and the real folks that need to get the real AI reports don't have access, or are too busy ultimately just killing each other.

Africa is doing a great job of developing new hydro-electric infrastructures, which should be a fantastic help. Hydro-electric systems are one of the best systems that really work long term for everyone, everywhere, with proper planning.