Preparing for a Future of Extreme Heat Waves

Humanity’s collective failure to heed the lessons of severe heat waves mirrors the cycle of panic and neglect that often follows pandemics and other public-health crises. With temperatures rising at an alarming rate, governments must take urgent steps to mitigate the health risks posed by global warming.
SINGAPORE – People across Asia have eagerly awaited the end of heat-wave season, which now appears to be drawing to a close. In my home country, the Philippines, the first typhoon of the year arrived in late May, lowering temperatures that had climbed to nearly 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit). Over the previous few months, the record-breaking heat led to school closures, a spike in emergency-room visits, reduced productivity, and a return to remote work.
