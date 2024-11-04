Self-Managed Abortion Saves Lives
Outdated laws and regulations continue to restrict access to abortion drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol around the world, forcing people to turn to unsafe alternatives that result in preventable deaths. To reduce maternal mortality, governments must trust individuals to make their own reproductive choices.
GENEVA – The World Health Organization estimates that 29 million unsafe abortions take place globally each year, leading to roughly 40,000 preventable deaths. Many of these deaths are the result of dangerous procedures performed in regions where restrictive laws limit or prohibit access to safe, legal abortion care.