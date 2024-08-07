Will We Survive the Next 100 Years?

Existential risks are risks that would either annihilate Earth-originating intelligent life, or permanently and drastically curtail its potential. Most of them – say, bioterrorism or climate change – are created by human beings and are not being treated by governments with anything like the seriousness or urgency they deserve.
MELBOURNE – In May, experts from many fields gathered in Montenegro to discuss “Existential Threats and Other Disasters: How Should We Address Them.” The term “existential risk” was popularized in a 2002 essay by the philosopher Nick Bostrom, who defined it as referring to risks such that “an adverse outcome would either annihilate Earth-originating intelligent life, or permanently and drastically curtail its potential.”
MELBOURNE – In May, experts from many fields gathered in Montenegro to discuss “Existential Threats and Other Disasters: How Should We Address Them.” The term “existential risk” was popularized in a 2002 essay by the philosopher Nick Bostrom, who defined it as referring to risks such that “an adverse outcome would either annihilate Earth-originating intelligent life, or permanently and drastically curtail its potential.”