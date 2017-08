ما الذي يجعلنا بشرا؟

Robert Coleman AUG 5, 2017

And yet, for all humanity's complexity and seeming intelligence, a simple virus, not even thought by many to be alive, but simply a protected piece of genetic material, could bring all of human development and history to an abrupt end, while not touching any of the less-communicative species in the slightest. For that matter, a rock from outer space could destroy the lot. It doesn't make sense to relegate other species to positions below us as it is unknowable who will prevail in the end. What is important is appreciating the diversity of life. Wolves don't need a complex communication system with human grammar, but it is a fool who can watch them in action and think that they have no system of communication. They know what they need to know to be wolves; they are not humans. It is only our vanity as a species that provokes such stupid comparisons and questions.