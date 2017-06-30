一场欧洲经济奇迹即将来临?

M M JUL 1, 2017

De-centralisation is the solution, without it nothing will work. All available data is very remote from the reality on the ground. Politicians care only about their image, Central Bankers care only about their jobs, etc.. If anything the Greenfell disaster in London taught anyone is that there can never be any substitute for the community, it was the community that came together that was first to help the victims, not the local, regional or central governments or their highly paid fat cats. Read more