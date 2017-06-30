5

一场欧洲经济奇迹即将来临?

发自伦敦——几年前，经济总量约占全球1/6的欧元区似乎陷入了严重困境。从2010年开始，一场意想不到的主权债务危机触发并加剧了各大型银行的严重危机。在希腊和其他国力相对薄弱的国家，财政紧缩政策导致整体经济下滑。在缺乏大手笔互助资金的情况下，各方仿佛都走到了绝境，直到在2015年3月欧洲央行宣布实施一项雄心勃勃的政府债务采购计划后才得以告终。

计划启动至今两年多，形势看似大为好转。根据国际货币基金组织的最新预测，2017年欧元区整体将实现1.7％的增长，2018年则为1.6％——这相对几年前可谓极大改善，须知当时要实现1％的增长都极为勉强。

近期对几家意大利和西班牙小型银行偿付能力问题的处理并未遇到什么大的阻碍。而在刚刚闭幕的欧洲央行会议上，甚至出现了一些针对欧洲央行何时可以开始收回干预措施或提高利率的讨论（会议的所有环节都进行了录音和网络直播）。

然而眼下的宏观经济图景仍然略显模糊。 6月27日上午，金融市场认为，欧洲央行行长马里奥·德拉吉（Mario Draghi）谈论增长的语气比过去更为积极，推动欧元兑美元大幅上涨。第二天早上，又有消息引述几位央行高级官员说行长的言论被过度诠释，于是欧元应声下跌。

真正的问题是下一步会出现什么情况，而这也是这次央行会议的主题：如何看待欧洲的中期增长潜力？特别是在当前的低利率水平下，意大利等国的政府债务水平表现可控，可一但利率上升，又能否能有足够的增长来维护公共债务水平可持续的预期？

过去几年的促增长政策确实取得了一些成就。欧洲央行的低利率（实际上是负的）利率政策有助于维持整体信贷，尤其能确保政府赤字能够获得持续融资。这解除了财政政策所肩负的压力——而紧缩政策也比原先预想的要少。各大银行的基础也得到进一步强化，拥有更多可以吸收亏损的资本。还有一些证据表明商品市场的竞争有所增加，这或许是监管更为宽松的结果。

此外还有一些坏消息——但其中一些也不是欧元区特有的。纵观全球发达工业国，生产力的增长放缓——以及因此产生的整体经济增长放缓——已经是自2000年延续至今的难题。人们对此依然缺乏精确的解释，而通行的看法是虽然新信息技术的出现确实对1990年代的生产力水平产生了一定的积极影响，但无法证明这些好处是能足够长期或普遍存在的。

另外，技术变革的特定模式也给世界各地的中产阶级带来了压力——对中等教育程度工人的需求因此减少了。这意味着增长放缓和不平等状况的扩大，而两者合一则可能进一步损害劳动者的教育和技能水平。

与此同时，欧洲的人口趋势也值得忧虑。人口老龄化意味着退休人员相对于经济活跃人口的比例增加——为政府带来养老金压力。虽然欧洲接收了来自叙利亚，利比亚和阿富汗等国的大量移民，但是很多新来者都基本没有受过教育，让这些人实现就业极为困难。

更多的创新肯定是有帮助的。甚至悲观主义者都承认在全球各地已经掀起了生命科学，人工智能和机器人技术的热潮。但随着中国逐渐成长为研究型大国，欧洲压力也越来越大。

但也不应该把欧洲排除在外，因为欧洲的人力资本健全，医疗保健也比美国更好，而且在各国市场的一体化过程中也不断涌现出更强大的企业。

此外，英国脱离欧盟的决定似乎统一了欧陆各国领袖的思想，也没有人想再犯2010~14年间的政策失误。法国总统埃马纽埃尔·马克龙（Emmanuel Macron）提议建立一个更强大的中央权力机构，并可能在其中设立一个财政部。虽然尚不清楚德国人会���同意此举，但要记得美国花了很长一段时间才建立了财政联盟（而且在某种意义上这个进程还未完成）。

而令人担忧的可能是欧元区内的失衡。德国经济强劲：增长率达1.5~1.6％，近乎完全就业，坐拥巨额经常账户盈余；西班牙经济虽然大幅改善，实现了2.6％的增长，但失业率居高不下，维持在18％左右。

意大利仍然是一个大问题，国际货币基金组织预计该国今明两年的GDP增长率为0.8％。意大利北部的家族企业能否再次证明自己可以在竞争日渐激烈的国际市场上发展壮大？对这些企业来说下一波新技术浪潮是助力还是冲击？

法国则依然是个未知之数。马克龙对法国政治的大刀阔斧调整会否催生促进增长的改革？如果改革难产，德国或许不会在欧元区整合方面与法国妥协。

最重要的是，欧元区——或者也许是欧盟——必须找到方法来确保每个国家都能实现增长并从增长中获益。虽然我们不知道这一点能否实现，但可以肯定的是，在现在这样的环境下最差的情况已经过去，任务也会变得更加轻松。