Europe Must Break Free from Its Digital Dependence

The European Union’s digital policy has focused almost exclusively on regulating apps and services, leaving it dangerously dependent on US tech giants and unable to compete globally. Recognizing that the status quo is unsustainable, business leaders are now leading efforts to secure the bloc’s digital future.
BRUSSELS – Over the past few weeks, US President Donald Trump’s administration has delivered a series of devastating blows to Europe’s remaining illusions about America’s enduring support. Vice President J.D. Vance’s confrontational speeches at the Paris AI Summit and the Munich Security Conference set the tone, followed by Trump’s executive order directing his administration to retaliate against foreign efforts to regulate American tech companies. But it was only after the Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that European leaders finally got the message: they are on their own.
