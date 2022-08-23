European Integration in a Fragmenting World

Any vacuum is quickly filled in. So if the EU does not want Russia and China to play havoc in the Balkans and eastern Europe, the candidates must be presented with a clear path to accession.



Internal changes are clearly needed for the EU to operate with so many members, some of them with shaky institutions and weak democratic credentials. Here are some ideas: 1) end the need for unanimous decisions, no more vetoes, 2) opt for majority voting on all issues, although perhaps with a qualified double majority voting, such as 51% of members with at least 51% of population, and 3) create a procedure for expelling, temporarily or permanently, members that grossly violate EU commitments to democracy and human rights.