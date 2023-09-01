Europe Can No Longer Afford Disunity

Mr Fischer, as usual, pushes the envelop on European Federalism. The "unfortunate" truth is that the European citizen is not consulted, or even when consulted is not listened to, as in the "EU Constitution" Lisbon document. It seems to me that the EU is not an advance for the Citizen over the EEC, but purely an avance for a bureaucratic view of the world. The EU has destroyed any means of regulating immigration into Western Europe, by interfering with the laws regarding frontiers, and by "disestablishing" the frontier police, replacing them by a small number of units who essentially greet migrants in mid Med...



Adding to this, and perhaps as a consequence of the cost in terms of lawlessness and taxes of the migrants catastrophe, morale has collapsed in the EU. The abrupt far in fertility rates, particularly for those NOT from an immigrant background in Germany and Italy (which will likely spread further), has meant that these two countries have a declining "native" population. The Lebensraum that is developing can hardly (even) be the ideal of Mr. Fischer, but presumably he sees hard working North Africans and Afghans continuing the role of the natives in advancing Europe's future...