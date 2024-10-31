The Spirit of Brexit Has Infected the EU

It is a tragic indictment of the EU's leaders that, by holding out against moderate but fundamental political change, they guaranteed the Union's disintegration. By paying lip service to Europe’s common needs without building up the common means, they became the EU’s underminers, and now parrot the Brexiteers.
ATHENS – When the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum yielded its unexpected result in 2016, the European Commission enlisted three men to ensure that the decision to leave the European Union would be remembered as utter folly. Today, the same three men remain in the highest echelons of the EU’s political pantheon – only now they are singing from the Brexiteers’ hymnal. To understand why is to grasp the EU’s deepening crisis.
ATHENS – When the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum yielded its unexpected result in 2016, the European Commission enlisted three men to ensure that the decision to leave the European Union would be remembered as utter folly. Today, the same three men remain in the highest echelons of the EU’s political pantheon – only now they are singing from the Brexiteers’ hymnal. To understand why is to grasp the EU’s deepening crisis.