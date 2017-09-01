كيف نجدد المشروع الأوروبي

برلين ــ أحيت الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية الفرنسية في وقت سابق من هذا العام الأمل في مشروع التكامل الأوروبي، من خلال تعظيم آفاق التعاون الفرنسي الألماني. ومع ذلك، ربما تكون بعض أشكال التعاون، وخاصة خطط المسؤولية المشتركة، غير ملائمة. فما دامت الدول الأعضاء تتمتع بالسيادة على عملية صنع السياسات المالية والاقتصادية، ينبغي لكل من فرنسا وألمانيا أن تركز جهودها على جعل منطقة اليورو ذاتها أكثر مرونة وقدرة على الصمود.
وقد بدأ الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ملاحقة الإصلاحات المطلوبة بشدة لتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، ومن الأهمية بمكان أن ينجح في هذا الجهد. تعاني فرنسا من ارتفاع معدل البطالة البنيوية وانخفاض النمو المحتمل، هذا فضلا عن عدم استدامة مواردها المالية العامة في الأمد المتوسط. وسوف يتطلب تحسين هذا الوضع إجراء إصلاحات في أسواق عوامل الإنتاج والمنتجات، إلى جانب تخفيضات عميقة للعجز في القطاع العام.
من منظور فرنسا، ليس هناك وقت أفضل من الآن لتنفيذ الإصلاحات الاقتصادية. ورغم أن منطقة اليورو تُظهِر علامات التعافي الاقتصادي المتين، يستشعر البنك المركزي الأوروبي ضغوطا متزايدة لخفض سياسته النقدية المفرطة التوسع تدريجيا. وبالتالي فإن حكومة ماكرون لا تملك ترف إهدار الوقت، خاصة وأن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية قد تستغرق وقتا طويلا قبل أن تحقق النتائج المرجوة، وهناك دوما انتخابات تالية تقترب بسرعة.
وآخر ما تحتاج إليه فرنسا في ضوء نافذة الفرصة الضئيلة هذه هو المزيد من خطط الاستثمار المشترك، كما اقترح بعض المراقبين. فالنمو الاقتصادي لا يتطلب استثمارات رأسمالية فحسب، بل يحتاج أيضا إلى بيئة أعمال تشجع الإبداع وتكافئه. ومن غير المنطقي على أية حال أن تعتمد فرنسا على دول أعضاء أخرى لتعزيز الاستثمار. فكيف تزعم فرنسا أنها استعادت عظمتها السابقة وهي تطلب المساعدة من ألمانيا؟
بعيدا عن تنفيذ الإصلاحات الداخلية، يظل بوسع فرنسا أن تعمل مع ألمانيا على بث رسالة قوية في دعم التكامل الأوروبي. ولكن في حين تبحث كل من فرنسا وألمانيا عن مجالات التعاون المحتملة بينهما، يتعين على الدولتين أن تحرصا على تجنب السياسات التي من شأنها أن تهدد استقرار منطقة اليورو في الأمد البعيد.
ولكن من المؤسف أن بعض المقترحات الخاضعة للمناقشة حاليا قد تؤدي إلى هذه النتيجة على وجه التحديد. على سبيل المثال، من المحتم أن يؤدي إنشاء ميزانية مشتركة على مستوى منطقة اليورو أو نظام مشترك للتأمين ضد البطالة، في هذه المرحلة، إلى زرع بذور الصراعات في المستقبل. فمن غير المتصور أن يتمكن صناع السياسات الوطنيون، الذين يرون مصالح بلادهم، من منع هذه الترتيبات من التحول إلى مخططات نقل غير متناظرة دائمة.
ولتجنب النزاعات التوزيعية الكفيلة بتسميم المشروع الأوروبي، ينبغي لأي إصلاح مؤسسي يُقتَرَح باسم التعاون الفرنسي الألماني أن يجتاز اختبارات صارمة لتأكيد استدامته. ويتعين على صناع السياسات الأوروبيين أن يعملوا على ضمان الانسجام بين سلطة اتخاذ القرارات والمسؤوليات والالتزامات المرتبطة بأي قرارات يجري اتخاذها. ومن السذاجة أن نتصور أن الدول الأعضاء لن تقوم بإلقاء التكاليف المترتبة على اختياراتها على عاتق دول أعضاء أخرى إذا ما أتيحت لها الفرصة.
إلى جانب ذلك، هناك العديد من المجالات الأخرى حيث يمكن لفرنسا وألمانيا تعزيز التعاون وإعطاء زخم جديد للتكامل الأوروبي، ولتحديد مناطق تركيز الجهود، يتعين على القادة الفرنسيين والألمان أن يضعوا ثلاثة مبادئ مترابطة نصب أعينهم. فأولا، يتعين على أي جهد مشترك أن يحترم التنوع. تتلخص القوة المركزية الكامنة في المشروع الأوروبي في قدرته على توحيد الدول الأعضاء وملاحقة السلام والرخاء. ولكن هذا يتطلب توفر مستودع غني من الأفكار، وليس نهجا منفردا موحدا.
يتمثل المبدأ الثاني في التابعية، التي تقضي بضرورة اتخاذ القرارات وفقا لنهج لامركزي كلما أمكن. ويضمن هذا وضع التفضيلات المحلية والإقليمية في الاعتبار إلى جانب التأثيرات المترتبة على التنسيق والتوافق على مستوى منطقة اليورو بالكامل والاقتصادات الكبيرة الحجم.
ويتخلص المبدأ الأخير في المواءمة، لضمان مسؤولية صناع القرار عن نتائج قراراتهم. وهذا يعني أن المسؤولية المشتركة ستظل وهما لا يتحقق ما دام الناخبون الأوروبيون يصرون على الاحتفاظ بالسيادة على عملية صنع السياسات المالية والاقتصادية.
بوضع هذه المبادئ في الاعتبار، يُصبِح بوسع فرنسا وألمانيا اتخاذ تدابير مشتركة بشأن مجموعة متنوعة من القضايا، مثل تغير المناخ، وأزمة اللاجئين، ومكافحة الإرهاب. وسوف تعمل جهود التنسيق على هذه الجبهات على إعادة تنشيط عملية التكامل في حين تساهم في تعزيز استقرار أوروبا وازدهارها في الأمد البعيد.
عندما يتعلق الأمر بالسياسة الاقتصادية، لابد أن تبحث فرنسا وألمانيا عن السبل الكفيلة بتحصين منطقة اليورو واستكمال السوق الموحدة. كما ينبغي إلغاء الامتياز الذي تتمتع به الديون الحكومية بموجب القواعد التنظيمية المصرفية الحالية، وإنشاء هيئة تنظيمية مصرفية مستقلة ومنفصلة عن البنك المركزي الأوروبي، داخل منطقة اليورو. وعلاوة على ذلك، حان الوقت للبدء في وضع خطة تدريجية قابلة للتطبيق داخل الكتلة في التعامل مع الإعسار السيادي.
ومن الممكن تنفيذ كل هذه المبادرات بالتزامن مع الإصلاحات الداخلية في فرنسا. ولكن يظل خطر تراجع هذه المبادرات إلى مرتبة تالية لمقترحات أخرى، مثل مخططات المسؤولية المشتركة. ولتجنب هذا الخلل، ينبغي لصناع السياسات أن يبحثوا عن جذور انخفاض إمكانات النمو في منطقة اليورو، وهي ليست نتيجة لنقص التضامن، بل ترجع إلى تخلي الدول الأعضاء فرادى عن مسؤولياتها الوطنية. فبدلا من توفير العلاج لهذه المشاكل، من شأن المسؤولية المشتركة أن تزيدها سوءا على سوء.
يعتقد المؤيدون أن المزيد من المسؤولية المشتركة من الممكن أن يمهد الطريق للمسؤولية الفردية. ولكن هذا محض خيال. فبمجرد تفعيلها، ستعمل خطة المسؤولية المشتركة على الحد من الحوافز لتنفيذ الإصلاحات البنيوية. ولا شيء قد يقوض الدعم للمشروع الأوروبي بين الناخبين الألمان أكثر من مجموعة أخرى من الوعود المهيضة.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Colin Doyle
The single biggest change that would boost the EU economy is to raise German minimum wages from their currently derisory level up to the rates paid in Switzerland : instead of 8.50 € an hour - more like 35 €. The German consumers and tourists would again spend and spend, to the benefit of themselves and everyone else.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
"Unfortunately, some proposals currently being discussed would do precisely that. For example, establishing a shared eurozone-level budget or unemployment-insurance regime would, at this stage, sow the seeds of future conflicts. It is inconceivable that national policymakers, seeing to their countries’ own interests, would prevent these arrangements from mutating into permanent asymmetric transfer schemes. "
Geographically large areas with single currencies need transfer schemes if they are to avoid massive internal migration pressures. Here in Canada, poorer provinces receive on the order of $2,000 CDN per capita in transfer payments, around 25% of provincial government revenue. That is not because the people in those provinces are lazier or stupider than the rest of us. It is just due to economic clustering. Provinces with lots of industry tend to get even more for lots of reasons. They are rich due to luck, not management.
The same is true in the E.U. People in the richer, industrialized countries need to understand that they did not create their good fortune. They were lucky to get manufacturing clusters early on, which attract more and more industry, keeping them rich. And if they want their union to work, they need to be prepared to share a bit instead of being so dismissive of the others. Read more
Comment Commented Alistair Newton
I agree entirely! Except for one small problem called history!
People in Ontario consider themselves as Canadians, whereas Germans are above all Germans, and Italians are Italians and will remain so for generations to come. Although I am a firm Brexiteer, I am nevertheless a committed European who can accept the need for future integration if it is approached asymptotically at a pace that populations can accommodate to and therefore accept.
It was difficult enough for West Germans to accept the imposition of extra taxes to assimilate East Germany, To expect them to welcome a further imposition to support Bulgarians and Romanians with an equal degree of acceptance is a step too far and will remain so for a very long time. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The EU has made many failures over the past 15 years; the introduction of the Euro, Schengen, Immigrant crises.
The French/German policy of "the ever closer union" should be stopped.
All the EU members have to consider how to proceed.
Basicly: To what degree must the EU become an all encompassing superstate or a cooperation of sovereign states ?
The last decades have seen an enormous transfer of power from the member states to Brussel and Frankfort.
Also the expansion of the EU has led to a spread of decisionmaking over 27 members.
In the process the EU has become a transfer union. The wallet of the competitive states has been given to Brussels/Frankfort, which are dominated by the majority of the less competitive states. This will not add to the competitiveness of the EU.
The pensionfunds in Germany and the Netherlands are have trouble meeting their obligations because the interest rates have to be kept low.
In return the Northern EU members get immigrants, in unlimited numbers, from others parts of the EU as well from Africa and the Middle East. This cannot continue. Everyone has to assume his responsibility, instead of just sharing liabilty with everybody else.
So, no EU finance minister, no Eurobonds, no unlimited money to the peripherie, balance in the board of the ECB.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Correction: For a stable population you need only a birthrate of 2,1. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The EU commission has produced a "white paper future of the EU", which is currently presented for discussions.
Issue that are to be included are:
- that memberstates must be allowed to set limits on the number and kind of immigrants it has to admit. This is not according to the principle. But pragmatism has to prevail.
- Refugees and immigrants. The EU applies for immigrants from outside the EU laws, half a century old, which were aimed at a few refugees coming from behind the Iron Curtain. These are outdated and cannot meet the situation in todays world.
According to the UNHCR this world has 63 million real refugees ( 68 % from moslim countries ). It is impossible for the to admit such numbers, as it legally should.
- In Africa and the ME a population explosion is taking place. In Africa alone there are 200 million young people. As they have birthrates between 4,7 and 7,7 growth will continue. For a stable population you need only.
With numbers like this the EU has to realise that the existing immigration laws cannot be maintained anymore, without threatening the EU. Read more
