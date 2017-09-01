6

كيف نجدد المشروع الأوروبي

برلين ــ أحيت الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية الفرنسية في وقت سابق من هذا العام الأمل في مشروع التكامل الأوروبي، من خلال تعظيم آفاق التعاون الفرنسي الألماني. ومع ذلك، ربما تكون بعض أشكال التعاون، وخاصة خطط المسؤولية المشتركة، غير ملائمة. فما دامت الدول الأعضاء تتمتع بالسيادة على عملية صنع السياسات المالية والاقتصادية، ينبغي لكل من فرنسا وألمانيا أن تركز جهودها على جعل منطقة اليورو ذاتها أكثر مرونة وقدرة على الصمود.

وقد بدأ الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ملاحقة الإصلاحات المطلوبة بشدة لتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، ومن الأهمية بمكان أن ينجح في هذا الجهد. تعاني فرنسا من ارتفاع معدل البطالة البنيوية وانخفاض النمو المحتمل، هذا فضلا عن عدم استدامة مواردها المالية العامة في الأمد المتوسط. وسوف يتطلب تحسين هذا الوضع إجراء إصلاحات في أسواق عوامل الإنتاج والمنتجات، إلى جانب تخفيضات عميقة للعجز في القطاع العام.

من منظور فرنسا، ليس هناك وقت أفضل من الآن لتنفيذ الإصلاحات الاقتصادية. ورغم أن منطقة اليورو تُظهِر علامات التعافي الاقتصادي المتين، يستشعر البنك المركزي الأوروبي ضغوطا متزايدة لخفض سياسته النقدية المفرطة التوسع تدريجيا. وبالتالي فإن حكومة ماكرون لا تملك ترف إهدار الوقت، خاصة وأن الإصلاحات الاقتصادية قد تستغرق وقتا طويلا قبل أن تحقق النتائج المرجوة، وهناك دوما انتخابات تالية تقترب بسرعة.

وآخر ما تحتاج إليه فرنسا في ضوء نافذة الفرصة الضئيلة هذه هو المزيد من خطط الاستثمار المشترك، كما اقترح بعض المراقبين. فالنمو الاقتصادي لا يتطلب استثمارات رأسمالية فحسب، بل يحتاج أيضا إلى بيئة أعمال تشجع الإبداع وتكافئه. ومن غير المنطقي على أية حال أن تعتمد فرنسا على دول أعضاء أخرى لتعزيز الاستثمار. فكيف تزعم فرنسا أنها استعادت عظمتها السابقة وهي تطلب المساعدة من ألمانيا؟

بعيدا عن تنفيذ الإصلاحات الداخلية، يظل بوسع فرنسا أن تعمل مع ألمانيا على بث رسالة قوية في دعم التكامل الأوروبي. ولكن في حين تبحث كل من فرنسا وألمانيا عن مجالات التعاون المحتملة بينهما، يتعين على الدولتين أن تحرصا على تجنب السياسات التي من شأنها أن تهدد استقرار منطقة اليورو في الأمد البعيد.

ولكن من المؤسف أن بعض المقترحات الخاضعة للمناقشة حاليا قد تؤدي إلى هذه النتيجة على وجه التحديد. على سبيل المثال، من المحتم أن يؤدي إنشاء ميزانية مشتركة على مستوى منطقة اليورو أو نظام مشترك للتأمين ضد البطالة، في هذه المرحلة، إلى زرع بذور الصراعات في المستقبل. فمن غير المتصور أن يتمكن صناع السياسات الوطنيون، الذين يرون مصالح بلادهم، من منع هذه الترتيبات من التحول إلى مخططات نقل غير متناظرة دائمة.

ولتجنب النزاعات التوزيعية الكفيلة بتسميم المشروع الأوروبي، ينبغي لأي إصلاح مؤسسي يُقتَرَح باسم التعاون الفرنسي الألماني أن يجتاز اختبارات صارمة لتأكيد استدامته. ويتعين على صناع السياسات الأوروبيين أن يعملوا على ضمان الانسجام بين سلطة اتخاذ القرارات والمسؤوليات والالتزامات المرتبطة بأي قرارات يجري اتخاذها. ومن السذاجة أن نتصور أن الدول الأعضاء لن تقوم بإلقاء التكاليف المترتبة على اختياراتها على عاتق دول أعضاء أخرى إذا ما أتيحت لها الفرصة.

إلى جانب ذلك، هناك العديد من المجالات الأخرى حيث يمكن لفرنسا وألمانيا تعزيز التعاون وإعطاء زخم جديد للتكامل الأوروبي، ولتحديد مناطق تركيز الجهود، يتعين على القادة الفرنسيين والألمان أن يضعوا ثلاثة مبادئ مترابطة نصب أعينهم. فأولا، يتعين على أي جهد مشترك أن يحترم التنوع. تتلخص القوة المركزية الكامنة في المشروع الأوروبي في قدرته على توحيد الدول الأعضاء وملاحقة السلام والرخاء. ولكن هذا يتطلب توفر مستودع غني من الأفكار، وليس نهجا منفردا موحدا.

يتمثل المبدأ الثاني في التابعية، التي تقضي بضرورة اتخاذ القرارات وفقا لنهج لامركزي كلما أمكن. ويضمن هذا وضع التفضيلات المحلية والإقليمية في الاعتبار إلى جانب التأثيرات المترتبة على التنسيق والتوافق على مستوى منطقة اليورو بالكامل والاقتصادات الكبيرة الحجم.

ويتخلص المبدأ الأخير في المواءمة، لضمان مسؤولية صناع القرار عن نتائج قراراتهم. وهذا يعني أن المسؤولية المشتركة ستظل وهما لا يتحقق ما دام الناخبون الأوروبيون يصرون على الاحتفاظ بالسيادة على عملية صنع السياسات المالية والاقتصادية.

بوضع هذه المبادئ في الاعتبار، يُصبِح بوسع فرنسا وألمانيا اتخاذ تدابير مشتركة بشأن مجموعة متنوعة من القضايا، مثل تغير المناخ، وأزمة اللاجئين، ومكافحة الإرهاب. وسوف تعمل جهود التنسيق على هذه الجبهات على إعادة تنشيط عملية التكامل في حين تساهم في تعزيز استقرار أوروبا وازدهارها في الأمد البعيد.

عندما يتعلق الأمر بالسياسة الاقتصادية، لابد أن تبحث فرنسا وألمانيا عن السبل الكفيلة بتحصين منطقة اليورو واستكمال السوق الموحدة. كما ينبغي إلغاء الامتياز الذي تتمتع به الديون الحكومية بموجب القواعد التنظيمية المصرفية الحالية، وإنشاء هيئة تنظيمية مصرفية مستقلة ومنفصلة عن البنك المركزي الأوروبي، داخل منطقة اليورو. وعلاوة على ذلك، حان الوقت للبدء في وضع خطة تدريجية قابلة للتطبيق داخل الكتلة في التعامل مع الإعسار السيادي.

ومن الممكن تنفيذ كل هذه المبادرات بالتزامن مع الإصلاحات الداخلية في فرنسا. ولكن يظل خطر تراجع هذه المبادرات إلى مرتبة تالية لمقترحات أخرى، مثل مخططات المسؤولية المشتركة. ولتجنب هذا الخلل، ينبغي لصناع السياسات أن يبحثوا عن جذور انخفاض إمكانات النمو في منطقة اليورو، وهي ليست نتيجة لنقص التضامن، بل ترجع إلى تخلي الدول الأعضاء فرادى عن مسؤولياتها الوطنية. فبدلا من توفير العلاج لهذه المشاكل، من شأن المسؤولية المشتركة أن تزيدها سوءا على سوء.

يعتقد المؤيدون أن المزيد من المسؤولية المشتركة من الممكن أن يمهد الطريق للمسؤولية الفردية. ولكن هذا محض خيال. فبمجرد تفعيلها، ستعمل خطة المسؤولية المشتركة على الحد من الحوافز لتنفيذ الإصلاحات البنيوية. ولا شيء قد يقوض الدعم للمشروع الأوروبي بين الناخبين الألمان أكثر من مجموعة أخرى من الوعود المهيضة.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel