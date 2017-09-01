كيف نجدد المشروع الأوروبي

Henk Crop SEP 1, 2017

The EU has made many failures over the past 15 years; the introduction of the Euro, Schengen, Immigrant crises.

The French/German policy of "the ever closer union" should be stopped.

All the EU members have to consider how to proceed.

Basicly: To what degree must the EU become an all encompassing superstate or a cooperation of sovereign states ?

The last decades have seen an enormous transfer of power from the member states to Brussel and Frankfort.

Also the expansion of the EU has led to a spread of decisionmaking over 27 members.

In the process the EU has become a transfer union. The wallet of the competitive states has been given to Brussels/Frankfort, which are dominated by the majority of the less competitive states. This will not add to the competitiveness of the EU.

The pensionfunds in Germany and the Netherlands are have trouble meeting their obligations because the interest rates have to be kept low.

In return the Northern EU members get immigrants, in unlimited numbers, from others parts of the EU as well from Africa and the Middle East. This cannot continue. Everyone has to assume his responsibility, instead of just sharing liabilty with everybody else.

So, no EU finance minister, no Eurobonds, no unlimited money to the peripherie, balance in the board of the ECB.



