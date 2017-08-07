谁会是欧洲的亚历山大·汉密尔顿？

蒂尔堡—不久前，欧洲央行的行动还屡屡赢得人们的欢呼。但最近，欧洲央行不但遭到了银行家和经济学家的批评，公民和政客也对它颇有微词。
随着固定收益投资回报的下降，投资者被迫进军股市，拜金融和经济稳定的不确定性日益增加，股市变得越来越危险、越来越昂贵。这一不确定性反映了一个事实：欧洲央行的极低利率导致欧元区重赤字和债务国急需的结构性改革没有落实。
现在的大问题是欧洲央行当前的货币政策利弊孰大。欧洲央行的官方目标是实现接近2%的通货膨胀。但尽管注入了大量流动性，欧元区通货膨胀仍然有所下降，这表明实体经济需求不足。事实上，需求之所以停滞，是因为许多公司必须先减少债务，然后才能进行投资。
此外，欧元区国家正在受到石油价格下降和中国增长放缓的影响——而欧洲央行的低利率对这两个因素没有什么效果。央行可以通过提高利率、制造流动性挤出来打破通胀循环；但它们无法光靠低利率制造通胀。换句话说，欧洲央行可以猛踩有门，但如果离合器不工作的话，汽车也不会前进；而只会制造巨大的噪音。
因此，确保欧洲经济复苏的责任在于国家政府。欧洲央行已经将欧元区谚语中的栗子取出了金融之火。但这样做让欧洲央行成为金融机构的众火之的，此前，它们一直避免（至少在公开场合如此）反驳欧洲央行行长德拉吉的政策
当然，欧洲央行应该维持支持性货币政策。但欧元区坚挺国，如德国、芬兰和荷兰，现在必须起到先锋作用。在这方面，由欧元区财政部长们组成的欧元集团在荷兰人迪塞尔布鲁姆（Jeroen Dijsselbloem）的主持下，应该制定一个日程。欧盟委员会应该通过所谓的“六部立法权力”（Six-Pack powers），给予欧元区集团一切需要的支持。而欧元区坚挺国应该在监督增长与稳定公约的基础上更进一步，实施可靠的刺激计划和税收改革。
欧盟委员会的提振投资的“容克计划”（Juncker Plan）应该包括一个法国和德国之间的交换，其中，法国采取结构性改革，德国采取刺激计划，而欧洲投资银行负责补充性投资。但容克计划尚未起步，而欧元区却形成了一个僵局，在法国和意大利等国家感受到更大的压力从而实施国内改革之前难有进展。如果阻碍这些改革，德国和荷兰将无法实现温和的预算赤字或鼓励更多基础设施和研发方面的国内投资。
欧元集团内部需要一个新范式。欧元集团成员应该包括法国和德国财政部长、德拉吉、欧洲央行副行长维特尔·康斯坦西奥（Vítor Constâncio），以及来自欧盟委员会代表，包括其主席容克。这一人事组合将大大改进欧元集团、欧洲央行和欧盟委员会在刺激和结构改革措施以及未来升息方面的协作。说到底，一个非正式的管理团队还能为建立欧洲财政部和财政联盟打下基础，如果��民和政客对这一可能性持开放态度的话。
前欧洲央行行长特里谢（Jean-Claude Trichet）早就指出，欧元区无法在没有财政联盟的情况下正常运转。但要实现这一跳跃，欧洲需要一位亚历山大·汉密尔顿——强势的第一位美国财政部长。
毕竟，财政联盟不但是一个分担已有和新增债务的机制。它还通过平衡预算规则和其他手段，为国家层面创造财政决策条件。正如汉密尔顿的改革将权力从美国各州转移到美国联邦政府，欧元区各国也必须让渡一定程度的国家主权。
诚然，这一权力的转移需要付出巨大的努力。但说到底，财政联盟是欧元区结构性问题唯一的可行解决办法。增长与稳定公约则是次优选择，而欧洲将在一个又一个危机之间颠簸前行。
历史表明，为了打造欧元，欧洲决策者们首先需要精诚合作理顺欧洲货币体系内部的国家政策和激励。今天，新的欧元集团内部管理层可以为财政联盟做同样的工作。
但谁会成为欧洲的汉密尔顿。眼下，所有人的眼光都集中在目前呼吁建立财政联盟、任命欧元区财政部长最力的领导人身上：法国总统马克龙。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Europe is not America, forget it - EU Federalism doesnt have a snowball's chance in hell. The car is indeed making a lot noise but the mechanic has no tools other than a monkey wrench. Fred Flintstone has been consulted and has the answer, cut holes in the floor which is the next grand plan. BTW any salesman worth his salt will tell you that you can never put the price of something up, only down. The flipside is you cannot drastically cut the package sold without protest which is exactly what reform is, cutting the package. Thus the EZ is trapped by debt and great expectations. When interest rates break free of ZIRP all the zombies will rise and fight like mad to defend ZIRP, it is the only thing keeping them in living death. All the while the ageing demographic creates a headwind just to stand still. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
The Northern European citizens are not interested in a debt union with Club Med so any such undertaking is executed against the will of the people and cannot last in the longterm. The no-bailout clause was the precondition for currency union - and it still is. In a democracy, the budget is decided by the parliament and not by a "presidium".The situation in America 250 years ago is completely different from the situation in Europe today. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
MACRON SPEAKS THE SAME LANGUAGE AS HAMILTON
The need for Hamilton and the choice of Europe's Hamilton - both are spot on.
The Fiscal Union will defacto create the Investment Equalization - and obviate the need for Unlimited Migration.
Unlimited Migration was a direct consequence of Insufficient Capital Flows to The Regions of Europe - causing Depopulation.
The greatest facilitator for The Regions achieving Investment Equalization perhaps One Language Not One Religion.
The Anglosphere became the World's Economic Epicentre - due One Language - Alexander Hamilton spoke English.
But yes, Emmanuel Macron speaks English - along with Justine Trudeau. Hope must win.
If only European Union had done all this before 23 June 2016 - Brexit could have been prevented. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
CHEESE THAT MELTS - IS THE BEST
The Fondue that we had at Gruyere - was loaded with melted Gruyere.
The Fondue that had at Geneva - was loaded with melted Raclette.
Haven't had Fondue in Canada yet - a Canadian Destiny seems suited for Europe's tribes.
Am envisaging that Canadian Fondue perhaps best with Ottawa cheese.
When Montreal and Toronto can melt their cheese, London and Paris ought to follow.
Brussels may not be the Ottawa - Derry perhaps where Europe and Britain share common Borders may be best.
Charles Degaulle @ Hampstead is a home often our Walkabout destination in Hampstead Heath.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'How can anyone govern a nation that has two hundred and forty-six different kinds of cheese?' Charles de Gaulle
Read more
Featured
Trump and the Cosmopolitans
Ian Buruma asks whether a White House policy adviser's use of a anti-Semitic epithet was malicious or ignorant.
The New Socialism of Fools
J. Bradford DeLong identifies four root causes of resistance to globalization in the West since the Great Recession.
The Noose Tightens
Elizabeth Drew doubts that even a new chief of staff can save US President Donald Trump from himself.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.