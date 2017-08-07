谁会是欧洲的亚历山大·汉密尔顿？

Steve Hurst AUG 7, 2017

Europe is not America, forget it - EU Federalism doesnt have a snowball's chance in hell. The car is indeed making a lot noise but the mechanic has no tools other than a monkey wrench. Fred Flintstone has been consulted and has the answer, cut holes in the floor which is the next grand plan. BTW any salesman worth his salt will tell you that you can never put the price of something up, only down. The flipside is you cannot drastically cut the package sold without protest which is exactly what reform is, cutting the package. Thus the EZ is trapped by debt and great expectations. When interest rates break free of ZIRP all the zombies will rise and fight like mad to defend ZIRP, it is the only thing keeping them in living death. All the while the ageing demographic creates a headwind just to stand still.