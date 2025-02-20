Europe Alone

US Vice President J.D. Vance's speech at this year's Munich Security Conference made it clear that the long postwar era of Atlanticism is over, and that Europeans now must take their sovereignty into their own hands. With ample resources to do so, all that is required is the collective political will.
BERLIN – This month, Europeans came to understand that their closest ally, the United States, is no longer interested in the kind of trustful cooperation that has defined the transatlantic relationship for eight decades. By disrespecting allies, attempting to strong-arm Ukraine, and meddling in European domestic affairs, the US has transformed itself from Europe’s most important partner and Ukraine’s most ardent supporter into something resembling an adversary.
