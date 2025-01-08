Europe Needs a Defense Production Act
The most important lesson of the past few years is that European countries need to respond much faster to emerging security crises. To overcome its chronic sluggishness, the European Union must establish processes for fast-tracking critical military and infrastructure spending.
PARIS – Failing to heed the lessons of past wars is a surefire recipe for future conflicts. While it is too early to draw all the relevant lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine, some are readily apparent. Ignoring them will leave Europe vulnerable for years to come.