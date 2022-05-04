Europe’s Soft-Power Problem

After having tried hard to make Russia a part of the big western European family in his initial reign as the top leader of Russia, Putin has finally come to the conclusion that his chance of success in doing so is very low indeed ------ Western Europe continues to view today's Russia as an Eastern esoteric country, similar to the manner many ancient kingdoms in China kept viewing their militarily powerful nomadic countries in the north (such as the Huns), which always wanted to loot their valuable people and properties, or even occupied their own fertile territories in the South.

---

Initially, the southern ancient Chinese kingdoms tried to use military force to conquer their barbaric northern neighbors, but, as always, in a typical bloody military conflict between two neighboring countries, one had had to suffer a death toll of around 800 of their own soldiers after having killed 1,000 enemy soldiers.

Over time, many of those ancient Chinese kingdoms had discovered a more effective way of living peacefully with their northern neighbors ------ opening up voluntary trades with them near their countries' borders.

Ancient China also exchanged tea (often using the cheapest tea available in China) for Tibetan horses for an extended period of time.

---

Sustaining voluntary and hence mutually beneficial trades in energy and other valuable resources between West Europe and Russia is in the best interest of the EU actually, both economically and politically speaking.

Just like avoiding de-globalization is the best way to avoid WW III and to maintain eternal peace of the globe we live in.

---