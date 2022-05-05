Should Europe Stop Paying for Putin’s War?

Germany (and Austria) recently "bought" Russia's natural gas and agreed to pay in rubles, but the transacted rubles were actually paid through a transaction company which belonged to Russia's Gazprom.

In other words, Germany tried to cheat by using Russia's own money to buy Russia's natural gas !

Of course, Russia wasn't dumb. Once the trick was discovered, Russia refused to sell natural gas to Germany (and Austria) for the April and May contracts, even if they were willing to "pay" in rubles.

---

Well, if one says one, one will also say two.

Failing the above, Germany then overtly grabbed Novatek's taken-over infrastructure facilities in Germany in order to get the natural gas she now sorely needed, prompting Russia this time to stop supplying natural gas to the country outright.

---

All these show that Germany's elasticity of demand for Russia's natural gas has always been extremely low, and no cheap substitutes for this vital resource can be found by Germany in abundance in the short and medium run.

Instead of so cheating, Germany can instead more simply, and more gentlemanly, use MMT to help herself easily get Russia's natural gas, through the German central government's issuing new treasuries to be bought by the ECB through new QEs, to get the necessary Euros to exchange for the necessary rubles.

---