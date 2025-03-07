Europe’s New Power Trio

Incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is politically aligned with the European Union’s two most powerful politicians: Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber. This trio of Christian Democrats could increase European defense spending – as illustrated by the recent announcements of fiscal reforms – and competitiveness.
NOTTINGHAM – The victory of Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany’s recent federal election, which all but assures that Merz will be the next chancellor, is an encouraging development for the European Union. The high level of political alignment between German and EU leadership will enable the bloc to implement economic reforms, determine how to boost public spending in vital areas, and develop a new fiscal framework.
NOTTINGHAM – The victory of Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany’s recent federal election, which all but assures that Merz will be the next chancellor, is an encouraging development for the European Union. The high level of political alignment between German and EU leadership will enable the bloc to implement economic reforms, determine how to boost public spending in vital areas, and develop a new fiscal framework.