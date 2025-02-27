Make Europe Great Again

During the postwar era, Germany's traditional parties worked to establish an economic model that balanced markets with the need for rules to limit economic power. If they want to end their country's economic malaise and help prepare Europe for the future, they would do well to revive the social market tradition.
PRINCETON – Germany’s recent election must be understood in the context of broader geopolitical changes. For the first time in Germany’s postwar history, the Russian and US governments both openly supported the same German opposition party: the far-right Nazi-tinged Alternative for Germany (AfD). Thus, on the face of it, the result should have brought a sigh of relief. The AfD will not be in power, and the two big traditional parties: the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), will likely form a coalition government.
