Europe, United, Will Never Be Defeated!

On paper, Europe has all the resources it needs to defend itself in the absence of support by the United States. But the subordination of Europe’s interests to the national interests of its member states is a luxury the continent can no longer afford.
WARSAW – US President Donald Trump’s hostile regime has finally forced Europe to wake up. With US officials calling into question the transatlantic alliance, Germany’s incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, recently persuaded lawmakers to revise the country’s “debt brake” so that defense spending can be boosted. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for an €800 billion ($872 billion) fund to strengthen the EU’s hard power. And UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, hoping to hit 3% by 2030.
