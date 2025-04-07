China’s World – or Europe’s?
Now that the old geopolitical order has been canceled, China and Russia are ready to step into the vacuum and create a new one. Unless Europe launches an effort to adopt the alliance structure that the United States has now abandoned, it will find itself in a world made safe for autocracy.
NEW YORK – “Today we’re in one era, and tomorrow we’ll be in a different era,” President Donald Trump loudly proclaimed from the White House Rose Garden as he hiked US tariffs to their highest level since 1909. “No one’s done anything quite like this!”