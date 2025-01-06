Europe Needs Shared Defense Capabilities

The European Union and the United Kingdom must approach technological innovation with the goal of building shared defense capabilities. Developing a collaborative framework that channels capital from across Europe to the most promising ventures could help the region meet the security challenges ahead.
COPENHAGEN/BOSTON – Following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Europe has recognized the need to strengthen its security and bolster its economic resilience. European defense industry leaders have called for more investment in the sector, and defense ministries are spending more on science and technology to ensure their countries’ readiness for the wars of today and tomorrow.
