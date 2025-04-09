Europe Must Move Faster to Defend Itself
The European Union, having finally woken up to the Russian threat, recently announced a solid strategy for strengthening its defense capabilities and arming Ukraine. But the bloc’s timeline must be accelerated, which requires exchanging frozen Russian assets for EU bonds and addressing information and soft-power threats.
BERKELEY/KYIV – The European Commission recently unveiled a plan for rearming the European Union and strengthening the bloc’s defense capabilities. By 2030, the Commission intends to arm Ukraine and develop member states’ militaries to the extent needed to deter or counter Russian aggression. To fund this effort, the Commission plans to borrow €800 billion ($873 billion) over the next four years.